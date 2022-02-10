Cowboys news: The best stories associated with all 55 Super Bowl rings

The best stories associated with all 55 Super Bowl rings.

SUPER BOWL VI 1971: DALLAS COWBOYS Lee Roy Jordan, LB ”My wife OK’d it for me to wear that on my left hand instead of wearing my wedding band,” Jordan said of the ring he earned after the 1971 season. “I dislocated my right ring finger so many times I couldn’t get it on that finger. I convinced her that I needed to be wearing it. She must’ve felt like the marriage was going to work and she said OK.” Jordan and his wife, Mary, have been married for 55 years. SUPER BOWL XII 1977: DALLAS COWBOYS Drew Pearson, WR ”I lost mine at Studio 54. I didn’t want to be noticed or get in any negative situation so I took my ring off because I didn’t want to flash it around,” Pearson said. “I put it in my coat pocket and it was cool for a while, then I got to dancing and got hot so I took my coat off. When I put it back on, the ring wasn’t there. I panicked.” Pearson talked to the club manager who said he was welcome to come back when the cleaning crew arrived to look for it. By the time Pearson reached his hotel room, the ring had been found “I went back in the morning and got it. Here’s how big a deal losing my Super Bowl ring in New York City was — it ended up in the New York Times. They covered it.”

During a Bleacher Report live Q&A session Wednesday, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons said he was actually limited somewhat during his historic rookie season due to a hyper-extended knee suffered during the training camp practice against the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams. Make of that what you will when trying to project this kid’s ceiling. Either way, it’s remarkable.

Micah Parsons said on @BleacherReport live that he hyperextended his knee in the training camp practice with the Rams. Bothered him all season. "It was just something that kept lingering. When you hyperextend something it needs rest. But I was like, 'I can't take no rest.'" — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 9, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys, despite expectations of losing one or both of their coordinators this offseason, retained their entire staff, save for wide receivers coach Adam Henry’s contract expired. Enter Robert Prince.

Prince was the wide receivers coach at Boise State in 2011 which was Moore’s senior season with the Broncos, but it goes deeper than that. In 2014, Moore’s final season as a backup quarterback with the Detroit Lions, Prince held the same title in the Motor City. Besides his time with the Lions, Prince has plenty of NFL experience with several other organizations dating back to 2004. He had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. The Okinawa, Japan native held various titles as an offensive assistant, running backs coach, tight end coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach.

L.P. Ladouceur enjoyed a long NFL career with the Cowboys. His life after football looks to be equally interesting.

Ladouceur is now quite content with life-after-football. He has no ill-will towards the coaching staff that elected not to retain him, or much interest in the game that he played for more than 20 years. Ladouceur is a new guest of the popular podcast, “Freakonomics Radio,” where the latest topic is the obscure art that Ladouceur mastered for 16 NFL seasons and 253 NFL games, deep snapping. Ladouceur is the ideal guest for the show, “Specialization in the labor market” under the headline of, “The Most Monotonous Job in the World Also Pays $1 Million.” L.P. Ladouceur could write a PhD thesis on this topic. Deep snapping for an NFL franchise can be lucrative, provided one has ... “a very particular set of skills, skills ... acquired over a very long career.” If a deep snapper does not have those particular set of skills, it can be “a nightmare.” Just ask the Green Bay Packers. Ladouceur, who graduated from Cal Berkeley and originally planned on entering the oil and gas business until the NFL worked out, read the popular book, “Freakonomics,” written by Steven Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner, which spawned more economics-based applications to a variety of subjects. The topic is a tailored-made fit for L.P.

It’s been a few weeks now since the Cowboys’ playoff disappointment. Some are still trying to make sense of where it all went wrong. Good times.

There still will be enough blame to go around since the darn draft is like two and a half months away. Take cover Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore, although Dan Quinn certainly has escaped the rounds of flak even though the defense in that first-round playoff loss to the Niners has been given a mulligan. While no shame in yielding just 23 points in a playoff game, remember the Cowboys didn’t have to allow San Fran to hog the ball for 6 minutes, 30 seconds in their next two possessions after the Cowboys narrowed the score to 23-17 with 8:02 still left in the game. Any-who, with most everyone ducking for cover, how ‘bout that John Fassel. You know, the special teams coordinator. At least a little sunshine there with those units. The other week or so saw former Dallas Morning News NFL writer Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, as he takes all the specials teams stats for the 32 teams in 22 kicking-game categories – you know, like net punting, average kickoff return, special teams takeaways and giveaways, field goals for and against, extra points, all of that – to come up with a total number, lower the number the better.

