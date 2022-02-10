Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

The Super Bowl is happening on Sunday afternoon and this season NFL Honors was scheduled for Thursday night.

It is of course during the Honors ceremony where various awards are handed out, a few that we are keeping eye on relative to the Dallas Cowboys by the way.

Before the show started though it was reported that the Cowboys already got a big win by virtue of one of their coaches. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was named the Assistant Coach of the Year!

Quinn has only been with the Cowboys for one year but made an enormous impact throughout it. He helped turn the defensive side of the ball into not only a strength, but the strength on the team throughout the season.

Dan was also instrumental in the development and growth of rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs. Incidentally both players are in the running for Defensive Player of the Year which is a testament to the success they had that Dan Quinn helped orchestrate.

While it was thought that Dan might leave the Cowboys for a potential head coaching opportunity it was previously announced that he would be returning to the team in 2022.

Cheers to even more success next season. Congratulations to DQ!