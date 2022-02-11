New Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince interviewing for Saints offensive coordinator job

The Dallas Cowboys are not known for having a short leash when it comes to their coaching staff, but new wide receiver coach Robert Prince could be one of their shortest tenured coaches ever. News of the Cowboys closing in on Prince broke on Monday, and now just two days after his hire became official, the New Orleans Saints are interviewing Prince for their opening at offensive coordinator.

The Saints will enter the 2022 season without Sean Payton as head coach for the first time in 15 seasons, and went with a defensive mind in Dennis Allen to replace him.

The #Saints will interview #Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince for their offensive coordinator job Friday, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2022

At first, the Cowboys hiring of Prince felt like a vote of confidence in Kellen Moore, adding a coach with ties dating back to Moore’s Boise State days. Moore’s performance in a crucial third-year as offensive coordinator was a mixed-bag, but an outside team considering Prince for a coordinator job adds validity to the hire.

The Saints have not had a 1,000 yard receiver since 2019 with Michael Thomas, who played just seven games this season. Under contract through 2024, Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara will be the focal points for a rebuild on offense in New Orleans. If building around a strong run game and a receiver that thrives off a simple route tree sounds familiar to Cowboys fans that have watched Moore, the same may be true of the Saints when talking to Prince.

If New Orleans at least wants to consider Prince to architect this rebuild, the Cowboys should be excited about their new wide receivers coach, if he gets the time to unpack his office at The Star.