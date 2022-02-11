Cowboys news: Cowboys win awards but DeMarcus Ware is denied Hall of Fame

Just as we thought, Micah Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

At long last it is official. Micah Parsons is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Dallas Cowboys hit the lottery on their first-round pick in 2021. Originally holding the 10th overall pick, the Cowboys traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles two spots and still landed one of the best defensive players in professional football in Micah Parsons.

Dan Quinn got an award, too.

Before the show started though it was reported that the Cowboys already got a big win by virtue of one of their coaches. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was named the Assistant Coach of the Year!

Hard to believe DeMarcus Ware didn’t get in on his first year.

Dallas Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware was eligible for enshrinement for the first time this year and objectively has credentials that place him among the greatest people to ever play professional football. As a result it seemed likely that he would hear his name called, but as fate would have it, Ware was denied entry into Canton.

Could a brand new Cowboys coach already be on the move?

Newly hired New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is continuing to look outside the organization to bolster his assistant coaching staff. The Saints will interview Dallas Cowboys receivers coach Robert Prince Friday for their offensive coordinator position, according to an NFL Media report. Interestingly, the interview will take place only two days after Prince was officially announced as the Cowboys receivers coach. Prince spent last season coaching the Houston Texans wide receivers. Will Saints’ Dennis Allen still call plays? What does he want at QB? Here’s what we’ve learned Will Saints’ Dennis Allen still call plays? What does he want at QB? Here’s what we’ve learned The 56-year-old Prince has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, with his longest stint coming as the Detroit Lions receivers coach from 2014-20, where he coached Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.

The much maligned play-call has been relived all week as Cowboys players participate on radio row.

Dallas was trailing the San Francisco 49ers by six points with under 15 seconds remaining in the home wild-card game when Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy curiously had Dak Prescott run a quarterback draw down the middle of the field with no timeouts in hand. Because a league rule mandates the umpire must “spot” the football before the next play can be run, Prescott couldn’t execute a clock-stopping spike before time expired. McCarthy later defended the call, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb offered his opinion on what occurred during a Thursday appearance on “PFT Live.” “I mean, we ran the draw. He got farther than a lot of us expected,” Lamb said of Prescott, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “So by him going down, and then understanding the time clock. The ref had to touch the ball. I’m not blaming the ref. I’m just saying that’s a key factor also. The ref has to touch the ball before the ball is snapped. I didn’t like the lackadaisical (the umpire) was moving with. We all know that the clock is running. He’s sliding in bounds. It’s under 10 seconds. Like, bro, we need some urgency. You know? Honestly, we ran out of time, but I think it was the right call.” Lamb continued: “You would think the umpire understands it as well as we do. We know the umpire that’s behind us, behind the whole play, he has to touch the ball. He’s required to touch the ball every play just about. So understanding what’s at stake, like, we have to get the ball down. We know we had time for one play rather it’s out of bounds or in bounds, get down and spike the ball. Regardless of the situation, we knew we had to spike the ball.”

Moving La’el Collins back to the interior is a topic of debate.

Do you think moving Terence Steele to right tackle and La’el Collins back to guard is being considered as an option if the draft/free agency don’t go as planned? He seemed to fill in quite well. Or is he more valuable as the swing tackle? —MIKE SMITH / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA David: This is easily the question that we get asked the most often, and I understand why. I can’t tell you yet what the Cowboys’ game plan is. They might not even know yet, since it’s still so early in the offseason. But if I were them, I would at least gauge Collins’ interest in a potential switch. Perhaps they can land a guard in the draft and this is ultimately a moot point. But if not, that’s a move that could solve two problems at once. I’d at least like to see how he feels about it. Nick: I wouldn’t be opposed to that option if ... and it’s a big IF .. he’s willing to really make the move. It’s one thing to switch positions because the coaching staff is asking or telling you to. It’s another to be fully invested in the move, with hours of tape to study the position, get your body in a different shape, perhaps to handle the position better. If LC is totally into making the switch, then I’d be curious. But if he’s not really open to doing it, then it’ll probably be reflective in his performance.

At one point it seemed certain Dak Prescott would win this award.

Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott both had remarkable comeback seasons. In the end, voters for the Associated Press’ comeback player of the year decided Burrow’s was more remarkable. Burrow was the winner of the award announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. He received 28 votes to 21 for Prescott. Chargers defensive back Derwin James received the other vote. Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 10 of his rookie season but was back for the opening weekend. Burrow led the league with a 70.4 passer rating, passing for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Bengals won the AFC North and went 10-6 in the 16 games Burrow started. Prescott had a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, requiring immediate surgery. He required a second surgery in December to strengthen his ankle but returned to break Tony Romo’s team record for touchdown passes and led the Cowboys to the NFC East title.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network.

Monday : CowboysCast with Bobby Belt

: CowboysCast with Bobby Belt Tuesday : The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa

: The 75O with Tony Casillas and RJ Ochoa Wednesday: The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton

The NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Gowton Wednesday : Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller

: Talkin’ The Draft with Connor Livesay, Cole Patterson, and Dalton Miller Thursday : Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle Friday : Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

: Girls Talkin ‘Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray Saturday : Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez

: Cowboys Hoy with Mauricio Rodriguez Sunday: Jersey Boyz with Dave Sturchio, Bret Ernst, and Keith Ernst

We also offer daily episodes of Dallas Cowboys Roundup where we give you that day’s latest headlines so that you always stay caught up. Consider it an audio version of the links, and every episode is 10 minutes or less so you can catch up in a hurry.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.