Super Bowl start time: What time Super Bowl 56 kicks off

The 2021 NFL season is reaching its conclusion when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The game will be played at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, marking the second year in a row that a team will play the Super Bowl in its home stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it last year. For 54 years prior, no team had done it, and now it happens twice in a row.

Football has always been a young man’s game and that extends to the coaches in this Super Bowl. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 38 while Rams coach Sean McVay is 36, marking the youngest combined age of the two coaches in any Super Bowl.

The Bengals are riding the hot play of quarterback Joe Burrow who just won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. He was joined in the award’s parade by receiver Ja’Marr Chase who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Rams feature veteran Matthew Stafford as their signal-caller and he gets to put those wasted years in Detroit behind him with a win on Sunday. They also have the newly-crowned Offensive Player of the Year in receiver Cooper Kupp.

Both teams were the fourth seed in the respective conferences, the first time that has happened and it’s the first time without a one or two seed since the NFL started the seedings back in 1975, This year will mark the 17th consecutive year with a new champion. The last team to repeat was the New England Patriots (2003-04 seasons).

Rams vs. Bengals game info

Date: February 13th, 2022

Game time: 6:30 PM EST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV channel: NBC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (Cin.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (Cin.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 806 (Cin.

Streaming: Fubo | NBC Sports

Rams record: (15-5)

Bengals record: (13-7)

Odds (DraftKings SportsBook): Rams -4

Prediction: Rams 31 - Bengals 21