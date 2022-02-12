What are the odds? A look at last-minute betting lines for Super Bowl 56

The Super Bowl is tomorrow. Time for parties, bets, big-screen TVs, and our annual lament that the Cowboys will not be playing in the big game. Since the game won’t have Dallas, we have to find other ways to engage in the game. Some come for the football, some come for the food, some come for the commercials, and others try their luck with some friendly wagers.

On that front, we recommend using DannyPhantom’s Super Bowl game challenge sheet for some friendly competition during the Super Bowl. It’s especially good for parties.

You can also go the gambling route. To be sure, if you gamble, do it responsibly! Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook have tons of possible bets concerning the Super Bowl.

There are straightforward bets like the Rams being the favorites by four points. As for MVP, Matthew Stafford is the favorite (+100), followed by Joe Burrow (+225), Cooper Kupp (+600) and Aaron Donald (+1400). The fact that Donald, a defensive player, and an interior lineman at that, is that highly ranked is a partial nod to just how good he is, and a nod to the Bengals shaky offensive line.

Yo can also go with some more specific bets like picking the exact final score. The favorites for exact scores? Rams 27 - Bengals 24, and Bengals 34 - Rams 31.

You can bet on a thick-six, alternately known as a fat man touchdown. Well, technically it’s any offensive lineman scoring a touchdown. (Yes +2200)

And the truly bizarre bets. Like the ‘Color of Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach‘ bet. Clear/Water is the favorite at +250.

So enjoy the Super Bowl, enjoy the game itself, or the commercials, or the halftime entertainment, or the party, or the cold beverages and food, or the bets.

Maybe next year, we can enjoy the Cowboys at Super Bowl 57.