Cowboys 2022 draft profile: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys offensive line has fallen a long way from what was once considered the best in the league. Injuries, penalties, and an inconsistent shuffling of starters up front was the root problem for the Cowboys offense falling flat late in the season.

The coaching staff responsible for drafting All-Pro starters like Tyron Smith and Zack Martin is no longer here, leaving the Cowboys latest OL rebuild to Mike McCarthy, Kellen Moore, and offensive line coach Joe Philbin.

The weak spot of the Cowboys line is at left guard and center. Pending free agent Connor Williams split time with Connor McGovern as the starting guard, while Tyler Biadasz went through growing pains in his second season at center.

While the Cowboys should be thrilled to have Micah Parsons as their top pick from a year ago, they passed on reinforcements to the offensive line until the fourth and seventh round. Both Josh Ball and Matt Farniok are hardly names the Cowboys can factor into many plans for a retooled line in 2022.

This makes the position group another high priority for Dallas in the draft, and prospects with position flex should be atop the Cowboys draft board. Texas A&M junior Kenyon Green is that type of player, with experience at guard and tackle to make a day one impact wherever the Cowboys need.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green: Strengths

Green has vice grips for hands, explodes out of his stance and plays with the upper body leverage to steer defenders with ease. A starter for all 12 of Texas A&M’s games this season, Green plays with the same tenacity and motor from both tackle or guard positions.

Keeping defenders at an arm’s length comes naturally for Green, with textbook hand placement and nimble footwork to reset easily. This is a blocker that’s light on his feet with above average ability to mirror edge rushers as a tackle. Green deals with sudden change of direction from defenders well, sustaining his blocks and climbing to the second level consistently.

Kenyon Green (LG #55): People Mover pic.twitter.com/e32tanP1aW — Sean Martin ✭ (@SeanMartinNFL) February 10, 2022

Green keeps his head on a swivel and is always looking to help on blocks, driving defenders to the ground when he gets upfield. Starting at left tackle in Texas A&M’s signature win over Alabama this season, Green also played at both left and right guard for an A&M squad that averaged 5.3 yards per rush in 2021 - good for 15th in all of college football.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green: Weaknesses

Green can rely too much on his upper body strength at times, not driving his lower half to finish blocks. His wide base and thick frame allows Green to shield defenders away from the QB in pass protection, but also causes issues against more agile rushers.

As a run blocker, Green was caught with his head down too often, allowing smaller defenders to beat him to the spot in space. From the tackle spot, Green will need development against the level of speed he can expect to face in the NFL, lacking the ideal bend and flexibility to always seal the edge.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green: Summary

This is a player that should squarely be on the Cowboys radar with the 24th overall pick. The Cowboys need a contingency plan for both tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, and more than likely a new starter at left guard. Not only can Green fill both of these roles as an accomplished SEC starter, but the mean streak to his game is something Dallas sorely missed when trying to run the ball in 2021.

The best position for Green to start on day one is likely guard, where his natural strength and ability to move bigger defenders stands out. With Zack Martin, Collins, and Kenyon Green on the field together, the Cowboys should finally be able to get movement up front again.

Green’s game as a tackle is far from complete, but all of the traits are there to become the type of starter the Cowboys will need in the near future. The coaches and scouts evaluating offensive line talent for the Cowboys may be different from years past, but certain intangibles jump off the tape with prospects that play as hard as Green, making him a fan-favorite draft prospect for Dallas to target.