2022 NFL Draft: Why the search for Michael Gallup’s potential replacement starts with Mike McCarthy

As it pertains to personnel and how a specific coach likes to build the roster, just about every NFL coach has a certain criteria they go by when evaluating potential prospects. Mike McCarthy is no exception to the rule. Over the years since becoming a head coach with the Green Bay Packers he’s shown certain tendencies when targeting a particular position, especially when it comes to wide receiver.

As we all know, McCarthy is an offensive-minded head coach. His coaching background has all been on the offensive side of the ball and it’s that background that has turned him into the coach he is today. By now he knows how to build a roster and the types of player he prefers at a specific position. Today, we will focus our attention on wide receiver where the Dallas Cowboys could be looking for Michael Gallup’s potential replacement.

McCarthy’s preference at wide receiver is the kind of information could come in handy in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft when targeting a possible Michael Gallup replacement. But, what are McCarthy’s tendencies and which WRs meet his criteria this year?

Wide receivers McCarthy has drafted as a head coach

Greg Jennings (5’11”, 198) Corey Rogers (5’11”, 188) James Jones (6’1”, 208) David Clowney (6’1”, 190) Jordy Nelson (6’3”, 217) Brett Swain (6’1”, 200) Randall Cobb (5’10”, 195) Charles Johnson (6’2”, 217) Kevin Dorsey (6’1”, 207) Davonte Adams (6’1”, 215) Jared Abbrederis (6’1”, 195) Jeff Janis (6’3”, 219) Ty Montgomery (6’0”, 216) Trevor Davis (6’1”, 188) DeAngelo Yancey (6’1”, 220) Malachi Dupre (6’2”, 196) J’Mon Moore (6’3”, 205) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6’4”, 206) Equanimeous St. Brown (6’5”, 214) CeeDee Lamb (6’2”, 189) Simi Fehoko (6’3”, 220)

It may not be immediately obvious, but it’s pretty clear Mike McCarthy prefers bigger wide receivers. Of the 21 WRs he’s drafted as a head coach for both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, only four are 6-foot or under. Based on that preference alone, we can probably eliminate quite a few receivers the Cowboys could target in the 2022 draft class.

With a better understanding of what Mike McCarthy looks for in a WR, we can now more accurately identify potential candidates who the Dallas Cowboys may target to become Michael Gallup’s replacement. But, who are they?

2022 prospects who fit Mike McCarthy’s wide receiver preference

Jameson Williams (6’2” 188) - Alabama Chris Olave (6’1”, 188) - Ohio State Treylon Burks (6’3”, 225) - Arkansas Drake London (6’5”, 210) - USC David Bell (6’2”, 205) - Purdue George Pickens (6’3”, 200) - Georgia Jalen Tolbert (6’3”, 190) - South Alabama Alec Pierce (6’3”, 213) - Cincinnati Christian Watson (6’5”, 208) - North Dakota State Justyn Ross (6’3”, 205) - Clemson Tre Turner (6’2”, 190) - Virginia Tech Romeo Doubs (6’2”, 200) - Nevada Tyquan Thorton (6’2”, 177) - Baylor Michael Woods II (6’1”, 198) - Oklahoma Charleston Rambo (6’1”, 185) - Miami Eric Ezukanma (6’3”, 200) - Texas Tech Danny Gray (6’2”, 199) - SMU Jaquari Roberson (6’1”, 182 - Wake Forest Samori Toure (6’3”, 190) - Nebraska Dontario Drummond (6’1”, 214) - Ole Miss

Above are 20 receivers in this year’s draft class who seem to fit what McCarthy is looking for. They are all above 6-foot tall and are ranked pretty close to where they are expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. These are the WRs the Cowboys could be choosing from if they are indeed intending to draft Gallup’s replacement.

With that in mind, we all may want to get to know each one of these potential prospects a little better over the next couple of months because there is a real possibility they could be wearing a star the helmet in the not-too-distant future. Do you already have a favorite?

In case you missed it, we spoke with Michael Gallup in the lead up to the Super Bowl and discussed free agency, his thoughts on Kellen Moore, and what this past season was like for him. You can watch our interview below.

Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel (which you can do right here) so you don’t miss any of the other interviews or videos we share!