Cowboys among favorites to open 2022 season at SoFi Stadium versus Super Bowl champion Rams

Now that the Super Bowl is over, we know who will be hosting the first game of the 2022 season. Recent tradition for the NFL has the Super Bowl winner hosting a home game to start the next season on the Thursday night before the opening weekend of play. The Los Angeles Rams won a tight one versus the Cincinnati Bengals and were crowned Super Bowl champs last night.

It just so happens that the Cowboys are scheduled to play an away game against the Rams in the 2022 season. Given the Cowboys ability to generate ratings, the NFL loves to have them play in prime time and for special occasions. Naturally, they have become one of the favorites to fill the opposition slot in that game against the Rams.

So that raises the question — who will take the field against the Rams when they raise a championship banner? Of Los Angeles’ 2022 home opponents, the Cowboys and Bills appear to be the most compelling for a season-opening matchup. Dallas always draws viewers and ratings. The 2021 season-opener proved that when the Buccaneers celebrated their championship in September, as the game was the most-watched kickoff contest since 2015.

Even though the Cowboys do draw record ratings, the fact that they just played the Thursday opener for this past season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may work against them. The NFL may not want to schedule the Cowboys again in that slot.

The Bills do represent a strong alternative to the Cowboys for the game. They are already among the betting favorites to reach the Super Bowl for the 2022 season and are an up-and-coming team behind quarterback Josh Allen.

Of the opponents on the Rams home schedule for 2022, the Bills and the Cowboys represent the best options for a marquee matchup to kick off the next season.

The Cowboys recently opened a season against the Rams. Dallas and Los Angles played a Sunday night game to open their 2020 seasons, with the Rams coming out on top, 20-17. This was the game with the infamous Michael Gallup offensive interference call in the last seconds when he had put Dallas in position to tie or take the lead. Coincidentally, a very similar play happened to the Cowboys in their game to open the 2021 against the Bucs, only that time the officials decided not to call it. That led to the Bucs winning late in that game.