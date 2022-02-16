Todd McShay’s new mock draft has Cowboys getting a surprise pass rusher who has fallen down the ranks

During mock draft season we always like to check in on ESPN’s Todd McShay. The analyst dropped a new mock draft today and the results for the Cowboys are rather surprising.

Before we get to the pick, there are some players that Dallas fans have been hoping to draft who are already off the board by the time Dallas gets on the clock. Coveted center Tyler Linderbaum goes at number 14 to the Baltimore Ravens. The Philadelphia Eagles go all in on Georgia products as linebacker Nakobe Dean is taken at pick 15, and versatile defensive lineman Travon Walker is selected by the Eagles at 16. Then, just before the Cowboys pick, the Arizona Cardinals nab defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

So it would appear the Cowboys would be somewhat disappointed and have to reach for someone. But that is not the case in McShay’s mock because he has Michigan defensive end David Ojabo falling all the way to number 24.

24. Dallas Cowboys David Ojabo, DE, Michigan Dallas drafted a star in Micah Parsons last April, but the linebacker was forced into more of an edge rush role last season due to injuries. The question for Dallas is where does it want to predominantly play him going forward. In my eyes, the key is to answer that question and then focus on the other area. Free Parsons up to be even more dominant. The Cowboys could look hard at the linebacker crop and let Parsons rush the QB more, but it’d be difficult for them to pass on Ojabo. Parsons had 13 sacks, but Randy Gregory (six) and Dorance Armstrong (five) were the only other Dallas players to have at least four — and both are free agents. Ojabo’s 11 sacks tied for 11th in the nation last season, and his lightning-fast first step and high-end instincts create problems for blockers. With Dalton Schultz hitting free agency, Dallas could kick the tires on Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, too. He’s a matchup problem with elite ball skills. But I think it’s a little early.

Ojabo has generally been considered a solid top 15 pick. Sometimes he’s even in the top 10 of some mocks, so him falling this far would be an interesting development. McShay doesn’t comment on why he thinks Ojabo would now be available to Dallas. Even his colleague Mel Kiper had Ojabo going in the top 10 last month.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah might have part of the reason Ojabo could slide.

Also last month, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah mocked Ojabo to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 23, calling him a “polarizing player in league circles” because of his struggles against the run.

What’s your call on this, BTB?