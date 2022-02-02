Zack Martin the latest Cowboys player to skip a trip to the Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl rosters that are initially announced rarely resemble the units that will line up for the AFC and the NFC in the actual game. Players drop out for various reasons on a regulars basis.

The Dallas Cowboys initially had five players named to the NFC roster, but not all will play this weekend. Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger were the five initially announced.

Since that time, Tyron Smith has decided not to play. He had the ankle problems for the last part of the season and decided against playing.

CeeDee Lamb was added to the list of players as an alternate recently, and we also heard reports that Dak Prescott was going to be added, but instead he declined because of his long rehab for his ankle then the 2021 season. It definitely felt like he could use some downtime both mentally and physically.

The latest Cowboys player to skip the festivities is Zack Martin.