Report: Cowboys free agent Michael Gallup schedules surgery, optimism for the start of 2022 season

It’s been a month since WR Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the regular season. Today it was announced that he has finally scheduled the surgery for next Thursday, February 10, 2022, with team doctor Dan Cooper. Waiting this long is not normal, but it doesn’t necessarily mean anything is more serious than it was originally reported.

After strides in past month, Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is scheduled to undergo surgery on torn ACL next Thursday with head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper, source said. There is optimism he'll be ready for start of the 2022 season. https://t.co/0MxtdOOWyz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 2, 2022

Gallup will be entering free agency coming off a down year mainly due to injury limiting his action to nine games. In those nine games, Gallup hauled in 35 targets for 445 yards and two touchdowns. Gallup has played a viable role in the Cowboys offense since being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He has served primarily as the Cowboys big-play receiver, a role the Cowboys offense surely missed in the playoffs against a 49ers secondary prone to giving up the big play.

Gallup will be heading into a loaded free agent wide receiver group with names like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster. With the wide receiver position currently in flux in Dallas, with Amari Cooper’s contract being a hot topic of conversation, along with Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, and Malik Turner all hitting free agency, it’ll be interesting to see what the front office decides to do at the position heading into 2022.

We’ve seen recently that teams seem to value the position more in the draft than they do giving big money to receivers in free agency, so there’s still a chance Gallup, Cooper, and Lamb could all be back in 2022, but it’ll take Gallup’s market not being quite as hot as some predict.

Either way, we want to wish Michael Gallup a speedy-recovery and we hope to see him back wearing the star in 2022 and beyond.