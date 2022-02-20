Important dates to remember for the Dallas Cowboys 2022 offseason

The Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals officially closes the door on the 2021 season. That means the 2022 offseason is now underway for all 32 teams in the NFL, including the Dallas Cowboys. Below are the important upcoming dates you may want to mark on your calendar.

February 22

Clubs may designate franchise or transition players.

March 1-7

NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 8

Prior to 4 pm. ET, deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 14-16

Legal tampering period for free agency begins from the period beginning at 12 pm ET on March 14 and ending at 4 pm ET on March 16. Clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4 pm ET on March 16.

March 16

The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4 pm ET. Trading period for 2022 begins at 4 pm ET after expiration of all 2021 contracts.

March 27-30

Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

April 4

Clubs who have hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18

Clubs with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 20

Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

April 22

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27

Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents. Also deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.

April 28-30

2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

May 2

Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in first round of 2019 Draft.

May 6-9 or May 13-16

Teams may elect to hold one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp.

May 23-25

Spring League Meetings

*The exact dates for OTAs and training camp have yet to be announced.