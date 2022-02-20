Cowboys news: Michael Gallup on the mend, could be 100% by August

Michael Gallup on the mend. Might make Cowboys re-signing him more difficult.

A source says that Cowboys WR Michael Gallup could be 100% after ACL surgery by August Of course, we hope for Gallup’s sake that this is true. The acrobatic receiver will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to get himself back on the field. But you also have to wonder what this means for free agency. Jerry Jones might have been thinking that Gallup could come with a discounted market value if he were to miss some games next year. Now, Gallup might be worth his full projected value, which Spotrac has listed as over $11 million a year. That’s a number that is very large for Jones considering the Cowboys are very much “in the red” in terms of cap space. Many members of the team have mentioned that they hope that Gallup will be on the roster next year, but you can only do so much money maneuvering to keep a guy.

Micah Parsons getting offseason advice from Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

And now the Micah hardware starts rolling in ... and thanks to DallasCowboys.com, we know the hardware rolling in has a WWE vibe. On Wednesday, WWE offered up a commemorative Rookie of the Year title belt - as a promotional tool, of course, in connection with this year’s upcoming Wrestlemania scheduled for AT&T Stadium. “It’s going to look pretty sweet, man,” Parsons said. “Glad I could get everybody’s jerseys and set my man cave up the right way after my first year.” The signed jerseys he collected from Super Bowl Week include gems from quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes to Trevor Lawrence - the same sort of fellas he likes to collect sacks of. He also met an idol in legendary linebacker Ray Lewis. “Ray Lewis told me, ‘We don’t take breaks,’ so I guess we don’t take breaks,” Parsons said.

Michael Pierce as an “ideal offseason trade scenario” for the Cowboys is a bit of a stretch.

Dallas Cowboys Trade for DT Michael Pierce The Cowboys are in need of defensive tackle help, particularly a run-stuffing nose tackle. Dan Quinn’s defense was much improved this season, but Dallas still struggled to get stops in the run game while allowing 4.5 yards per carry. Though Osa Odighizuwa is a promising three-technique, the Cowboys could use a veteran in the middle. Pierce is coming off a season in which he only played in eight games because of injury, but he looked good when he was on the field. He had a career-high three sacks and a 78.5 grade from PFF, and at age 29, he should still have some good seasons in him. Unfortunately for the Vikings, their cap situation could make it difficult to keep Pierce. They are $14 million over the cap and could save a little over $6 million by trading or releasing him. That would allow the Cowboys to get a valuable piece for a discounted price. With the Vikings still taking on $4 million in dead cap, the Cowboys would just have to figure out how to take on around $6 million worth of salary for this season.

Jabril Cox needs to get 100% healthy before being considered for a defensive role in 2022.

Jabril Cox was lost for the season early on. How is he doing in rehab and do you expect a Keanu Neal type of role for him next season? — PETER ZAINO / NORTH HAVEN, CT Nick: I would guess that Cox would be able to do some things in the offseason but won’t be turned loose until maybe training camp if that. Some players react differently but even if they’re back to 100 percent, they probably still need a few more months to get back to themselves. The hope for him is that he can be ready because linebacker isn’t a position that has a ton of depth. I would think his rehab schedule might determine just how early the Cowboys address this position in the draft. Rob: Usually with an ACL, the goal is to be ready for the start of next season, so we’ll have to see how much work Cox can do in the offseason program and training camp to find a larger role on defense. Remember, Blake Jarwin tore his ACL in the 2020 opener and they brought him along slowly through the following preseason. Cox got hurt on Halloween, so it’s a shorter timetable. But all indications are that his rehab has been going fine, and the Cowboys really like his potential.

Morris Claiborne and Taco Charlton could forever haunt the Dallas Cowboys.

Just to refresh your memory, Michigan Defensive End Taco Charlton was drafted 27th overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He was released by the Cowboys before his rookie contract expired ending what appears to be one of the biggest draft busts in recent Dallas Cowboys history. Earlier this offseason while reviewing some film over potential first overall pick Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, there were instances where David Ojabo looked just as good or even better on the opposite side. Comparisons to Taco Charlton are not warranted as Ojabo is a completely different edge rusher. Ojabo reminds me of Kansas City Chiefs Edge Rusher Frank Clark. Long-limbed and twitchy are words that can be used to describe Ojabo while Charlton was more of a base strong side or odd-front defensive end. Will the Cowboys’ front office be bold enough to draft another Michigan edge player towards the back end of the first round? I would be in favor of adding Ojabo giving Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones another “War Daddy” to an already potent pass-rushing unit but scars remain for many over the Charlton pick.

