The Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for one of these 5 young players

Facilitating trades in the NFL isn’t quite as commonplace as it is in other professional sports, but they do serve their purpose and can be mutually beneficial for all parties involved. While free agency and the NFL draft are the preferred methods of building the roster, the Dallas Cowboys have been known to make a trade here and there to improve their personnel, most notably Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn recently.

Today, we’re going to take a look at a few youngsters who will still be playing under their rookie contracts in 2022 and explain why the Cowboys should consider trading for them. While most of the players on this list have under-performed since entering the league, and would be basically one-year rentals, all of them could possibly help the Cowboys this year and quite possibly beyond if they are worthy of being extended.

DE L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks

Age: 26 | Height: 6’3” | Weight: 291

L.J. Collier was the Seattle Seahawks first-round draft pick (29th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s never quite lived up to expectations in his three years with the team and only played 17.22% the defensive snaps last season. He’s only signed through the 2022 season, meaning Seattle may try to trade him in order to receive some kind of compensation before he walks as a free agent in 2023.

The Cowboys possible interest in him is pretty obvious. They need depth at both defensive end and defensive tackle, making Collier’s position flex to play either position appealing. Also, as a local prospect coming out of TCU, he’s a player they should be relatively familiar with. If they believe a change in scenery is what he needs, sending a late-round pick to Seattle this year could bring this trade to fruition.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Age: 26 | Height: 6’3” | Weight: 250

Chase Winovich is another young player who has never really lived up to expectations since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round (77th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. Now entering a contract year, and after only playing 10.47% of the defensive snaps in 2021, Winovich could find himself put on the trade block after pretty much being buried on the Patriots depth chart his first three years with the organization.

Chase Winovich may not have the same kind of appealing position flex as L.J. Collier, but would provide the Cowboys with some much-needed depth at the defensive end position. He was a relentless player coming off the edge at Michigan and could play a similar role as a situational pass rusher with the Cowboys as well. A late-round pick this year could acquire his services since his contract expires at season’s end.

LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Age: 24 | Height: 6’0” | Weight: 230

Dre Greenlaw was an ascending player for the San Francisco 49ers heading into the 2021 season before a groin injury caused him to miss the majority of the year. After signing Fred Warner to a contract extension that will pay him $95 million over the next five years, Greenlaw’s future in San Francisco probably doesn’t extend beyond the 2022 season when he becomes a free agent.

With Micah Parsons as pretty much the only proven linebacker currently on the Dallas Cowboys roster, the need to upgrade and add depth to the position is a top priority this offseason. In Greenlaw, the Cowboys would be getting a proven player with upside to plug-and-play on defense to pair with Parsons. It would likely take a later mid-round draft pick this year to bring him aboard.

OC Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Age: 24 | Height: 6’4” | Weight: 303

Erik McCoy has been a three-year starter since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (48th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. Being over $$76 million over the cap, the Saints could be looking to trade McCoy to save about $3 million against the salary cap. With Cesar Ruiz more than capable of stepping in at OC, McCoy’s chances of receiving a contract extension after the 2022 season is probably unlikely.

As the only player on this list to come anywhere close to living up to draft expectations, McCoy would likely cost more draft capital for the Cowboys to acquire via trade. However, it could be an investment that is well worth it considering both Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz were the weak link on the Cowboys offensive line last season. Adding McCoy for at least the 2022 season, and maybe beyond, could solidify the entire unit.

CB Noah Igbinoghene, Miami Dolphins

Age: 22 | Height: 5’11” | Weight: 197

Noah Igbinoghene was the Miami Dolphins first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. Playing behind Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, Igbinoghene simply hasn’t been able to get on the field his first two years. A change of scenery could be best for both his and the Dolphins interest, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see his name surface at some point this offseason as a player being put on the trade block. And, he’s signed through 2023.

The Cowboys are known as a team who like to take a chance on former first-round draft picks. While Igbinoghene may not fit the ideal threshold Dan Quinn prefers in his cornerbacks, he still is a young, talented player who could possibly compete for starting role with the Cowboys. He would also bring the added value as a kick returner, something he excelled at during his time at Auburn, returning two for touchdowns.