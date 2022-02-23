Full 7-round 2022 pre-combine mock draft fills holes on Cowboys roster

The Super Bowl’s conclusion finalized the draft order for this year, and with the NFL Combine a week away we’re rapidly approaching the start of the draft. Here’s a full seven-round mock draft, with picks from every team, and a highlight on the Cowboys’ picks.

Compensatory picks have not yet been announced, so that is not reflected in this mock.

First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT - Alabama

The hiring process may have been a mess, but Jacksonville hiring Doug Pederson as their next head coach was a great first step toward building around Trevor Lawrence. Getting him an elite blindside protector is the next step, and Alabama’s Evan Neal fits that bill.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE - Michigan

The Lions are having their cake and eating it too in this scenario. An upset win over the Packers in Week 18 cost Detroit the top pick in the draft, but they still have their choice of edge rusher here. It could be a coin flip in the end, but Aidan Hutchinson’s gritty style of play feels like a better fit for head coach and professional kneecap-biter Dan Campbell.

3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE - Oregon

The Texans promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach after he saw a solid first step in the right direction on that side of the ball. To take the next step, though, Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme will require a dominant edge rusher. Kayvon Thibodeaux projects to be one such player, and he could reach that potential under the new Texans head coach’s watch.

4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S - Notre Dame

The Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head coach after he built a dominant defense in San Francisco, but his first year in New York saw the team finish dead last in defensive DVOA and pass defense DVOA. Part of that is because Saleh doesn’t have a centerfield type safety that his Cover 3 scheme so desperately needs. Kyle Hamilton would instantly fill that role and give the Jets some needed improvement in coverage.

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - NC State

“We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up.” That was Giants owner John Mara’s sentiment on quarterback Daniel Jones last month. Considering that 2021 was the first year in which Jones didn’t have one of the ten highest sack rates of any quarterback, I’d have to agree. That’s why the Giants take Ikem Ekwonu here, and the N.C. State product can slot in at either tackle or guard spot to protect his new quarterback.

6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB - Pittsburgh

Picking where this year’s quarterbacks will go is a futile exercise, but the Panthers once again need a quarterback and are reportedly infatuated with Kenny Pickett. Would they take him this high though? It’s hard to know, but head coach Matt Rhule needs something big as he enters a make-or-break year in Carolina.

7. New York Giants (via CHI): David Ojabo, EDGE - Michigan

The Giants’ new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, absolutely loves to blitz. New York doesn’t have very many quality pass rushers, evidenced by them finishing third from the bottom in pass rush win rate. David Ojabo is a big ball of athleticism that should fit well into the blitz-happy coordinator’s scheme.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE - Florida State

That the Falcons have this many needs and are picking this “low” is evidence of how strange the NFL can be. There isn’t one player Atlanta needs, but a consistent pass rush would sure be nice. Jermaine Johnson can become a foundational piece of this defense as the Falcons enter Year Two of their quasi-rebuild.

9. Denver Broncos: Derek Stingley, Jr., CB - LSU

The Broncos’ two biggest needs are quarterback and edge rusher, but with no obvious pick at either of those positions here they’ll go best player available. That would be LSU’s Derek Stingley, arguably the best cornerback prospect we’ve seen since Jalen Ramsey. Stingley would pair with last year’s first-round pick Patrick Surtain II to give the Broncos a very formidable secondary. Of course, that’s assuming this pick doesn’t become part of a trade for, say, Aaron Rodgers.

10. New York Jets (via SEA): Charles Cross, OT - Mississippi State

The Jets hope they found their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson last year, but it’ll be hard to find out if he keeps running for his life; only Justin Fields had a higher sack rate in 2021. Charles Cross was a productive pass protector in the SEC whose athletic profile will slot in nicely to the Kyle Shanahan-style offense New York is trying to operate.

11. Washington Commanders: Jameson Williams, WR - Alabama

Could Washington pull the trigger on Malik Willis? Possibly, but they’re likely to find a quarterback in free agency or the trade market. As such, they become the first team to draft a receiver. In doing so, they pair the quick Jameson Williams with Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, and Antonio Gibson for a sneaky good arsenal of weapons.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Davis, iDL - Georgia

The last two teams that new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has been a part of - the Commanders and Rams - were both stout in the trenches on both offense and defense. In taking the hulking beast known as Jordan Davis, the Vikings attempt to try and mimic that approach.

13. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR - Ohio State

The Browns look set to give Baker Mayfield one more shot at proving himself, but he’ll need help to do so. Cleveland lacks great receivers outside of Jarvis Landry, and Landry is entering the final year of his contract. Chris Olave is an elite route runner and a big play waiting to happen, making him a nice complement to Landry’s safety blanket style of play.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C - Iowa

The Ravens fell short in 2021 because they endured more injuries than any team could ever be expected to survive. They’re likely to be playoff contenders once again, and can boost their power running offense by grabbing Tyler Linderbaum. With center Bradley Bozeman’s contract up, Linderbaum’s all-around polished game would help Baltimore pick up right where they left off on offense before losing Lamar Jackson to injury.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Kenyon Green, OG - Texas A&M

A big part of the Eagles’ midseason turnaround this year was their commitment to a diverse run-heavy offense, with Jalen Hurts leading the way. But with Brandon Brooks retiring and Jason Kelce possibly leaving Philadelphia by either retirement or free agency, Philadelphia needs some reinforcements in the trenches to continue what’s working. Kenyon Green can play anywhere on the line, and his road-grader style will fit in well with head coach Nick Sirianni’s offensive scheme.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): George Karlaftis, EDGE - Purdue

The Eagles also need to replenish their defensive line. Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan are going to be free agents, while Brandon Graham will be 34 at the start of next season while returning from a torn Achilles. Adding George Karlaftis, a well-rounded brute off the edge, would go a long way towards keeping Philly’s pass rush alive and well even as some familiar faces move on.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT - Northern Iowa

It’s. All. About. Justin. Herbert. The Chargers seem to understand this, and their selection of Rashawn Slater last year paid off well. They also traded for right tackle Bryan Bulaga, but the veteran struggled to remain healthy down the stretch. That’s why Los Angeles opts for the nasty, uber-physical Trevor Penning to give Herbert some bookend tackles who will do anything to prevent their quarterback from being sacked.

18. New Orleans Saints: Treylon Burks, WR - Arkansas

There’s uncertainty around the Saints after they opted to stick with Pete Carmichael as their offensive coordinator, and he’ll now be the primary play-caller, so they could easily opt for Malik Willis here. But New Orleans would also be hard-pressed to pass up the big play ability of Treylon Burks, even with the growing possibility that Michael Thomas may return to the team. Whoever the Saints’ quarterback is in 2022, they won’t be short on weapons.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Sauce Gardner, CB - Cincinnati

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sauce Gardner off the board earlier than this, but if he does make it to 19 Philly will have a hard time ignoring him. Gardner is an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s zone heavy defense, and his ball skills opposite Darius Slay would instantly improve this Eagles secondary that struggled against top quarterbacks too often this year.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB - Liberty

It’s no secret the Steelers need a quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement; really, they’ve needed one for a few years now. Pittsburgh retained offensive coordinator Matt Canada, whose jet sweep offense never managed to reach its full potential with Big Ben. However, a dynamic athlete like Malik Willis could unlock it and add layers Canada never even dreamed of prior.

21. New England Patriots: Andrew Booth, Jr., CB - Clemson

There may be some temptation for the Patriots to upgrade their cache of weapons for Mac Jones, but New England needs to beef up their secondary. J.C. Jackson will be a free agent, and the Patriots don’t have many inspiring options after him. Andrew Booth Jr. figures to be a prototypical fit in Bill Belichick’s defense, especially given his skills in man coverage.

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Devonte Wyatt, iDL - Georgia

The Raiders were extremely unpredictable under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, and that seems likely to continue with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler running the show. But as Las Vegas shifts to a hybrid defense under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham - and away from the undersized defensive linemen that Rod Marinelli desired in recent years - they’ll need to get bigger in the trenches. Devonte Wyatt fits that bill and can be a versatile chess piece along the defensive line, which McDaniels and Graham should love.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Walker III, RB - Michigan State

The Cardinals’ top two running backs from this year - Chase Edmonds and James Conner - are both pending free agents. Their only running back currently under contract is Eno Benjamin, who had 34 carries in his rookie year. Look for Arizona to try and stimulate their running game, especially with so much uncertainty around Kyler Murray’s immediate future, by getting the consensus top back in the draft in the electric Kenneth Walker III.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Zion Johnson, OG - Boston College

Connor Williams’ contract is expiring and, considering how badly Dallas tried to bench him this year, he seems unlikely to stick around. That creates a gaping hole at left guard, and it’s one that the huge Zion Johnson can fill nicely. His combination of intensity, refined technique, and athleticism would fill in nicely between Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz and go a long way towards upgrading an offensive line that was too inconsistent in 2021.

25. Buffalo Bills: Garrett Wilson, WR - Ohio State

Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are both pending free agents, and Cole Beasley is entering the final year of his contract in addition to turning 33 this April. The Bills already have a star receiver in Stefon Diggs and watched Gabriel Davis light it up in the playoffs, but giving Josh Allen another young weapon is a good idea. Garrett Wilson would be a massive addition as an electric slot receiver who poses a myriad of problems for defenders after the catch. There aren’t many ways to make an Allen-led offense even scarier, but this is one way to do it.

26. Tennessee Titans: Nakobe Dean, LB - Georgia

The Titans defense experienced a lot of variance from week to week, and had some very high highs and very low lows. They have to feel good about their young secondary, but the front aside from Jeffery Simmons is lacking. That’s why Nakobe Dean - everyone’s favorite pick to be the next Micah Parsons - is such an appealing pick. He won’t be as good as Parsons, sure, but Dean is a complete linebacker prospect who can fill multiple roles in Tennessee right away.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Corral, QB - Ole Miss

As of this writing, Tom Brady is still retired and Tampa Bay still needs a new quarterback. The free agent market is uninspiring, and many trade targets seem unlikely to actually be dealt. So the Buccaneers opt for Matt Corral, an athletic and accurate quarterback who should thrive in the RPO-heavy offense that coordinator Byron Leftwich runs. Throwing to guys like Mike Evans will help, too.

28. Green Bay Packers: Travon Walker, EDGE - Georgia

Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the Packers deal Aaron Rodgers and then finally take a receiver in the first round? It would be great content, but this mock is assuming that Rodgers stays in Green Bay. Plus, the Packers have bigger needs. They’re expected to move on from EDGE rusher Za’Darius Smith, making it imperative to get a guy like Travon Walker to offset the loss of production in the pass rush.

29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Devin Lloyd, LB - Utah

The Dolphins are an interesting case of a team who fired their head coach but still expect to compete for the playoffs next year. They kept defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, making it easier to gauge what they’ll look for there. To that extent, Devin Lloyd should excite Miami as a best player available prospect. Like Dean before him, Lloyd can make an impact as a pass rusher, run stopper, and coverage defender, and he’ll fit well into this hybrid defense Miami is running.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR - Penn State

A big reason for the Chiefs’ early-season struggles this past year was defenses figuring out how to take away the home run threats that are Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. After those two, Kansas City lacked a stash of weapons that Patrick Mahomes could go to. Adding Jahan Dotson is an attempt at fixing that, as the former track star is great at getting separation and even more dangerous after the catch.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT - Ohio State

The Bengals get to take a player out of their own backyard and finally get some pass protection for poor Joe Burrow? This is a win-win, as Petit-Frere can slot in at either tackle spot and instantly improve a terrible offensive line in Cincinnati.

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Daxton Hill, S - Michigan

There will be a temptation to mock a quarterback or receiver to Detroit here, but safety is a more pressing need right now. Defensive coordinator (and Cowboys legend) Aaron Glenn’s split-safety defense struggled this year in large part because they lacked two good safeties. That’s why it wouldn’t surprise me to see Detroit take Kyle Hamilton second overall, but Daxton Hill works at 32 as well. Hill is a versatile cover defender and a willing tackler, which should make him an ideal fit with the Lions.

Second Round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Drake London, WR - USC

34. Detroit Lions: Christian Harris, LB - Alabama

35. New York Jets: Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington

36. New York Giants: DeMarvin Leal, iDL - Texas A&M

37. Houston Texans: Jaquan Brisker, S - Penn State

38. New York Jets: Cameron Thomas, EDGE - San Diego State

39. Chicago Bears: David Bell, WR - Purdue

40. Denver Broncos: Perrion Winfrey, iDL - Oklahoma

41. Seattle Seahawks: Daniel Faalele, OT - Minnesota

42. Washington Commanders: Desmond Ridder, QB - Cincinnati

43. Atlanta Falcons: Lewis Cine, S - Georgia

44. Cleveland Browns: Brian Asamoah, LB - Oklahoma

45. Baltimore Ravens: Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn

46. Minnesota Vikings: John Metchie III, WR - Alabama

47. Indianapolis Colts: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE - South Carolina

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Logan Hall, EDGE - Houston

49. New Orleans Saints: Sam Howell, QB - North Carolina

50. Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Spiller, RB - Texas A&M

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Travis Jones, iDL - UConn

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Rhyan, iOL - UCLA

53. Las Vegas Raiders: Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington

54. New England Patriots: Kaiir Elam, CB - Florida

55. Arizona Cardinals: Tariq Woolen, CB - UTSA

56. Dallas Cowboys: Calvin Austin III, WR - Memphis

Are the Cowboys going to let Michael Gallup walk, or will they opt out of Amari Cooper’s contract to keep him? What if they do both? Odds are good that Dallas ends up needing a receiver bad. Calvin Austin III would be an exciting addition next to CeeDee Lamb. At 5’9” and playing under 170 pounds this past year, Austin is a versatile player who actually spent most of his time in college on the outside. He was also a track star at Memphis, and his electric speed helped him separate on just about any route despite his stature. The Tyreek Hill comps are inevitable with Austin, and they may not be too far off either. Adding a player like that to this offense would be one heck of a way to jumpstart this bunch.

57. Buffalo Bills: Josh Paschal, EDGE - Kentucky

58. Atlanta Falcons: Jamaree Salyer, iOL - Georgia

59. Green Bay Packers: Trey McBride, TE - Colorado State

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Martin Emerson, CB - Mississippi State

61. San Francisco 49ers: Derion Kendrick, CB - Georgia

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Isaiah Likely, TE - Coastal Carolina

64. Denver Broncos: Darian Kinnard, iOL - Kentucky

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dylan Parham, iOL - Memphis

66. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR - Georgia

67. New York Giants: Jalen Pitre, S - Baylor

68. Houston Texans: Skyy Moore, WR - Western Michigan

69. New York Jets: Darrian Beavers, LB - Cincinnati

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Phidarian Mathis, iDL - Alabama

71. Chicago Bears: Damone Clark, LB - LSU

72. Seattle Seahawks: Carson Strong, QB - Nevada

73. Washington Commanders: Bernard Raimann, OT - Central Michigan

74. Atlanta Falcons: Myjai Sanders, EDGE - Cincinnati

75. Denver Broncos: Jalen Wydermyer, TE - Texas A&M

76. Baltimore Ravens: Mario Goodrich, CB - Clemson

77. Minnesota Vikings: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Auburn

78. Cleveland Browns: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR - Kentucky

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE - Penn State

80. Houston Texans: Tyler Smith, iOL - Tulsa

81. New York Giants: Jeremy Ruckert, TE - Ohio State

82. Indianapolis Colts: Abraham Lucas, OT - Washington State

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyren Williams, RB - Notre Dame

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachary Carter, iDL - Florida

85. New England Patriots: Breece Hall, RB - Iowa State

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Spencer Burford, iOL - UTSA

87. Arizona Cardinals: Kerby Joseph, S - Illinois

88. Dallas Cowboys: Drake Jackson, EDGE - USC

I’m assuming that sentimentality gets the best of Jerry Jones and he finds a way to extend Randy Gregory. Still, EDGE will be a need with Dorance Armstrong likely on his way out. Drake Jackson perfectly matches what Dan Quinn looks for - length and athleticism - and figures to be a key cog in the rotation on the edge from the start. Jackson is very raw as a pass rusher, but he’s got the traits that make him prime for development under Quinn.

89. Buffalo Bills: Cade Otton, TE - Washington

90. Tennessee Titans: Alontae Taylor, CB - Tennessee

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rasheed Walker, OT - Penn State

92. Green Bay Packers: Nik Bonitto, EDGE - Oklahoma

93. San Francisco 49ers: Ed Ingram, iOL - LSU

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Chad Muma, LB - Wyoming

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Quay Walker, LB - Georgia

96. Denver Broncos: Boye Mafe, EDGE - Minnesota

97. Detroit Lions: Tyrese Robinson, iOL - Oklahoma

98. Cleveland Browns: Matthew Butler, iDL - Tennessee

99. Baltimore Ravens: Alec Lindstrom, iOL - Boston College

100. New Orleans Saints: Sterling Weatherford, S - Miami (OH)

101. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Smith, LB - Penn State

102. Kansas City Chiefs: Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

103. Los Angeles Rams: Leo Chenal, LB - Wisconsin

Fourth Round

104. Jacksonville Jaguars: JoJo Domann, LB - Nebraska

105. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE - Oklahoma

106. Carolina Panthers: Jalen Tolbert, WR - South Alabama

107. Seattle Seahawks: Kyle Phillips, WR - UCLA

108. Baltimore Ravens: Sam Williams, EDGE - Ole Miss

109. New York Jets: Tyreke Smith, EDGE - Ohio State

110. New York Giants: James Cook, RB - Georgia

111. Washington Commanders: Channing Tindall, LB - Georgia

112. Atlanta Falcons: Cordell Volson, OT - North Dakota State

113. Denver Broncos: Mykael Wright, CB - Oregon

114. Seattle Seahawks: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB - Nebraska

115. New York Jets: Greg Dulcich, TE - UCLA

116. Cleveland Browns: Damarri Mathis, S - Pittsburgh

117. Baltimore Ravens: Troy Andersen, LB - Montana State

118. New Orleans Saints: Andrew Stueber, OT - Michigan

119. Miami Dolphins: Jake Ferguson, TE - Wisconsin

120. Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce, WR - Cincinnati

121. Los Angeles Chargers: John Ridgeway, iDL - Arkansas

122. Philadelphia Eagles: Jesse Luketa, LB - Penn State

123. Miami Dolphins: Matt Waletzko, OT - North Dakota

124. Las Vegas Raiders: Eyioma Uwazurike, iDL - Iowa State

125. New England Patriots: Coby Bryant, CB - Cincinnati

126. Baltimore Ravens: Max Mitchell, OT - Louisiana

127. Dallas Cowboys: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE - Maryland

For all the Cowboys fans who wanted Kyle Pitts a year ago, consider this your consolation prize. Calling Chigoziem Okonkwo a discount Pitts is unfair to the Maryland tight end, but it’s hard not to think of Pitts when watching him play. Okonkwo is a dynamic weapon in the open field who creates mismatches everywhere. He’ll be available this late due to almost nonexistent blocking skills, as well as missing the entire 2020 season with myocarditis caused by COVID-19. Still, Okonkwo can be a dynamic weapon over the middle of the field and down the seam for Dallas.

128. Buffalo Bills: Hassan Haskins, RB - Michigan

129. Tennessee Titans: Khalil Shakir, WR - Boise State

130. Green Bay Packers: Braxton Jones, OT - Southern Utah

131. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Robinson, RB - Alabama

132. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Badie, RB - Missouri

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Cross, S - Maryland

134. Cincinnati Bengals: Dare Rosenthal, OT - Kentucky

135. Houston Texans: Josh Jobe, CB - Alabama

136. New Orleans Saints: Terrel Bernard, LB - Baylor

137. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kellen Diesch, OT - Arizona State

138. Baltimore Ravens: Tycen Anderson, S - Toledo

139. Green Bay Packers: Justin Shaffer, iOL - Georgia

140. Baltimore Ravens: Gerrit Prince, TE - UAB

141. Los Angeles Rams: Rachaad White, RB - Arizona State

142. Tennessee Titans: Jelani Woods, TE - Virginia

Fifth Round

143. Carolina Panthers: Dane Belton, S - Iowa

144. Denver Broncos: Jack Coan, QB - Notre Dame

145. New York Jets: Jerome Ford, RB - Cincinnati

146. New York Giants: Charleston Rambo, WR - Miami

147. Chicago Bears: Sincere McCormick, RB - UTSA

148. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Washington, CB - Washington State

149. Chicago Bears: Akayleb Evans, CB - Missouri

150. Atlanta Falcons: Dameon Pierce, RB - Florida

151. Denver Broncos: Jack Sanborn, LB - Wisconsin

152. Seattle Seahawks: Dohnovan West, iOL - Arizona State

153. Philadelphia Eagles: Reed Blankenship, S - Middle Tennessee

154. Cleveland Browns: Josh Williams, CB - Fayettesville State

155. Minnesota Vikings: Dominique Robinson, EDGE - Miami (OH)

156. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Turner, TE - Nevada

157. Miami Dolphins: Danny Gray, WR - SMU

158. Indianapolis Colts: Montaric Brown, CB - Arkansas

159. Los Angeles Chargers: Zamir White, RB - Georgia

160. New Orleans Saints: Otito Ogbonnia, iDL - UCLA

161. Philadelphia Eagles: Romeo Doubs, WR - Nevada

162. New York Jets: Cole Strange, iOL - Chattanooga

163. Las Vegas Raiders: Charlie Kolar, TE - Iowa State

164. Las Vegas Raiders: D’Marco Jackson, LB - Appalachian State

165. Philadelphia Eagles: Lecitus Smith, iOL - Virginia Tech

166. Dallas Cowboys: Haskell Garrett, iDL - Ohio State

The Cowboys still aren’t quite there yet on the interior of their defensive line despite some promise in Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore. In comes Haskell Garrett, another long and athletic interior man who will fit nicely into the rotation. Like Gallimore, Garrett also projects favorably as a run defender, giving him more potential for playing time in the rotation.

167. Buffalo Bills: Thomas Booker, iDL - Stanford

168. Tennessee Titans: Zaquandre White, RB - South Carolina

169. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Henningsen, iDL - Wisconsin

170. Green Bay Packers: Matt Hankins, CB - Iowa

171. San Francisco 49ers: Bryan Cook, S - Cincinnati

172. New York Giants: David Anenih, LB - Houston

173. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Jones, CB - Arizona State

174. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Thompson, CB - Texas

175. Dallas Cowboys: Nick Grant, S - Virginia

The Cowboys currently have three of their top four safeties from this past year set to enter free agency, and there’s a less-than-zero chance they spend a premium pick on the position. That’s why the end of the fifth round is where they take one, although Nick Grant is about as good a safety as you’ll find at this point. Grant is a rangy, physical athlete with good ball skills who lacks the refinement it takes to not get beat deep. In other words, he’s a developmental safety with strong traits. Grant was also a special teams ace in college, which is where he’ll have to play early on as he learns the nuances of the safety position.

176. Detroit Lions: Bailey Zappe, QB - Western Kentucky

177. Indianapolis Colts: Tariq Carpenter, S - Georgia Tech

Sixth Round

178. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chris Paul, iOL - Tulsa

179. Detroit Lions: Obinna Eze, OT - TCU

180. New York Giants: Justyn Ross, WR - Clemson

181. Houston Texans: Daniel Bellinger, TE - San Diego State

182. Minnesota Vikings: JT Woods, S - Baylor

183. Buffalo Bills: Mike Rose, LB - Iowa State

184. Chicago Bears: Jean Delance, OT - Florida

185. San Francisco 49ers: MarQuan McCall, iDL - Kentucky

186. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chase Lucas, CB - Arizona State

187. Washington Commanders: Deangelo Malone, EDGE - Western Kentucky

188. Atlanta Falcons: Noah Elliss, iDL - Idaho

189. Kansas City Chiefs: Thayer Munford, iOL - Ohio State

190. Minnesota Vikings: Cade Mays, iOL - Tennessee

191. Cleveland Browns: Luke Goedeke, OT - Central Michigan

192. Philadelphia Eagles: Myron Cunningham, OT - Arkansas

193. Los Angeles Chargers: Reggie Roberson, Jr., WR - SMU

194. Baltimore Ravens: Michael Woods II, WR - Oklahoma

195. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christopher Hinton, iDL - Michigan

196. Jacksonville Jaguars: Juanyeh Thomas, S - Georgia Tech

197. Carolina Panthers: Pierre Strong Jr., RB - South Dakota State

198. Miami Dolphins: Kaleb Eleby, QB - Western Michigan

199. Arizona Cardinals: Micah McFadden, LB - Indiana

200. Dallas Cowboys: Stanley Berryhill III, WR - Arizona

Earlier in this mock, the Cowboys offset the potential loss of Michael Gallup and/or Amari Cooper. Here, they do the same for Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and Malik Turner, all of whom are pending free agents. It’s likely at least one of those three returns, but the Cowboys still need a rotational receiver and Stanley Berryhill III can be exactly that. Berryhill is a small but speedy receiver who can figure into special packages on offense (think Lucky Whitehead, but with more creative coaches) as well as offering Dallas an electric presence as a return specialist.

201. Buffalo Bills: Yusuf Corker, S - Kentucky

202. Tennessee Titans: Cade Hall, EDGE - San Jose State

203. Houston Texans: Tyler Goodson, RB - Iowa

204. Philadelphia Eagles: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - USC

205. Houston Texans: Joshua Ross, LB - Michigan

206. Minnesota Vikings: Jailen Nailor, WR - Michigan State

207. Cincinnati Bengals: Markquese Bell, S - Florida A&M

208. New England Patriots: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE - Coastal Carolina

209. Los Angeles Rams: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE - Notre Dame

210. Los Angeles Rams: James Empey, iOL - BYU

211. Atlanta Falcons: Damarion Williams, CB - Houston

212. Los Angeles Rams: Leon O’Neal Jr., S - Texas A&M

213. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Allgier, RB - BYU

214. Los Angeles Chargers: Ja’Tyre Carter, iOL - Southern

215. Arizona Cardinals: Tyquan Thornton, WR - Baylor

216. Indianapolis Colts: Ellis Brooks, LB - Penn State

217. Detroit Lions: Kyler McMichael, CB - North Carolina

218. Tennessee Titans: Zach Tom, OT - Wake Forest

Seventh Round

219. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eric Ezukanma, WR - Texas Tech

220. Cleveland Browns: Brittain Brown, RB - UCLA

221. Miami Dolphins: Jermaine Waller, CB - Virginia Tech

222. Pittsburgh Steelers: James Mitchell, TE - Virginia Tech

223. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Harley, WR - Miami

224. Las Vegas Raiders: Nate Landman, LB - Colorado

225. Green Bay Packers: Anthony Brown, QB - Oregon

226. Seattle Seahawks: Christopher Allen, EDGE - Alabama

227. Washington Commanders: Darrell Baker Jr., CB - Georgia Southern

228. Buffalo Bills: Velus Jones Jr., WR - Tennessee

229. Minnesota Vikings: Vederian Lowe, OT - Illinois

230. Kansas City Chiefs: Jashaun Corbin, RB - Florida State

231. Detroit Lions: Abram Smith, RB - Baylor

232. Jacksonville Jaguars: Amari Carter, S - Miami

233. Los Angeles Chargers: Jeremiah Gemmel, LB - North Carolina

234. New Orleans Saints: Luke Fortner, iOL - Kentucky

235. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Vrabel, OT - Boston College

236. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah Pola-Mao, S - USC

237. Indianapolis Colts: Dustin Crum, QB - Kent State

238. Pittsburgh Steelers: Darien Butler, LB - Arizona State

239. Detroit Lions: Neil Farrell, Jr., iDL - LSU

240. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Zakelj, OT - Fordham

241. Arizona Cardinals: Verone McKinley III, S - Oregon

242. Houston Texans: Jerrion Ealy, RB - Ole Miss

243. Buffalo Bills: Devin Cochran, OT - Georgia Tech

244. Carolina Panthers: Michael Clemons, EDGE - Texas A&M

245. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Owens, iOL - Alabama

246. Green Bay Packers: Tre Turner, WR - Virginia Tech

247. Denver Broncos: Tyler Johnson, EDGE - Arizona State

248. Kansas City Chiefs: Ifeanyi Maijeh, iDL - Rutgers

249. Cincinnati Bengals: Ali Fayad, EDGE - Western Michigan

250. Los Angeles Rams: Nick Muse, TE - South Carolina

251. San Francisco 49ers: Zakoby McClain, LB - Auburn

252. Los Angeles Chargers: Smoke Monday, S - Auburn

253. Los Angeles Chargers: Trae Barry, TE - Boston College

254. San Francisco 49ers: Samori Toure, WR - Nebraska

255. Los Angeles Chargers: Brock Hoffman, iOL - Virginia Tech

256. Arizona Cardinals: Brant Kuithe, TE - Utah