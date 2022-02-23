2022 Cowboys Draft: Daniel Jeremiah mocks Georgia LB Nakobe Dean to Dallas at 24 overall

Much like a classic choose-your-own-adventure video game there are a number of directions that the Dallas Cowboys can go in come the 2022 NFL Draft. Much of what Dallas is able to do will depend on how the draft falls before they are on the clock. Many people are hoping for some offensive line depth by the way of someone like Kenyon Green while a departure from Amari Cooper come free agency might raise wide receiver on the priority list.

Defense remains an option despite the fact that the Cowboys took Micah Parsons in the first round last year, again the way the board falls will dictate so much. Should the Cowboys indeed go defense there is one name that a lot of people are quite fond of and one of the latest NFL Draft experts has him going to Dallas in his latest mock.

Daniel Jeremiah has Georgie LB Nakobe Dean going to the Dallas Cowboys at number 24 overall

Another switch that the Cowboys can flip that could alter how they view the roster is moving the aforementioned Micah Parsons to rushing the passer full time. Parsons is an exceptional talent and is good at everything so considering how valuable getting to the quarterback is, leaving him there is a difficult idea to fight.

Should the team do this it would create a larger need at linebacker which is where someone like Nakobe Dean could come in. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Cowboys selecting him in his latest mock draft.

Dean would be the perfect middle linebacker for the Cowboys. He can direct traffic, provide leadership and free up Micah Parsons to be used as a pass rusher.

It is well-known how Dean starred for the Georgia Bulldogs this past season. He was so incredible that he won the Butkus Award, incidentally Micah Parsons won it for professional players so it would be interesting if they wound up teammates in the immediate aftermath.

A Parsons-less linebacker group in Dallas really has nothing at the moment other than the returning-from-injury Jabril Cox. It is unlikely that the team brings back Leighton Vander Esch and while they could perhaps convince Keanu Neal to return that would hardly impact any serious plans.

Would you be fine with Dean being the pick at 24?