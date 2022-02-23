Report: Cowboys will hire Joe Bowden as linebackers coach

It’s been far from a quiet offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, and with the combine right around the corner the excitement is just getting started.

Before heading too Indianapolis, the Cowboys are expected to hire linebackers coach Joe Bowden to join their defensive staff according to multiple reports. The Cowboys staff has undergone very little change this offseason.

Bowden has last spent time with Tennessee State as their linebackers coach, and his most recent stint as a coach in the NFL was with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2016. Bowden had a stint with the Rams from 2012-2015, before joining the 49ers staff in 2016.

Bowden has a background as both a coach and player. He spent nine years in the NFL as a linebacker, mainly with the Oilers/Titans. He spent one year (2000) with the Dallas Cowboys. Now he is coming back to work with Micah Parsons and whoever else the Cowboys sign to bolster the position.