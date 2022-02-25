BTB’s Dave Halprin has written a college football trivia book that is ready for pre-order

Greetings BTB community,

I wanted to share the news of something exciting for me that is a little off-topic for us at Blogging The Boys. For anybody unaware, my name is Dave Halprin and I founded BTB way back in 2005. I have had the great pleasure of working with SB Nation to grow this community all these years along with all the great writers who have graced the front page here.

Now, I have been fortunate enough to broaden my scope as I was recently asked to write a book about college football trivia. This book is available for pre-order now and will be released on 3/22/22. You can take a look at it on Amazon, it is called The Big Book of College Football Trivia: 700 Questions for NCAA Football Fanatics. As made plain from the title, this is a college football trivia jackpot. If the spirit moves you, feel free to pre-order it now.

In addition to writing the book, I have decided I need to join social media to help get the word out about it. You may think why in the world haven't I been on social media already? The truth is I’m a pretty private, somewhat shy person, so it just didn’t fit my personality. But, things change and the world moves on. So I will now be out there and you can follow me on Twitter (@dave_halprin) and I also have a Facebook page at (/halprinbooks).

I don’t want to take up too much of your time here, and we need to return the site to its regularly-scheduled Cowboys content. But SB Nation was kind enough to let me do a bit of promotion for my book project here, so I am doing that. If you love college football, or you know someone who does, this book would be an ideal purchase. Yeah, I’m a little bias since I wrote it, but still, it’s pretty darn good.

Thanks you for your time today, and for your loyalty to BTB over the years. I can never overstate how appreciative I am of the community we have here, the writers we have on staff, and the support I have received from SB Nation.

The Big Book of College Football Trivia: 700 Questions for NCAA Football Fanatics — on sale now!