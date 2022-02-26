We are a year removed from heavy coverage and debate over the contract of a Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Thankfully the days of Dak Prescott’s negotiations with the team are long in the rearview mirror.

Ultimately, though, Dak is just one of a few people who have been under center for America’s Team that have gotten big-time paydays in recent years. The quarterback Dak took over for in Tony Romo got the bag (as the kids say) from CBS two years ago, Prescott obviously got paid in the early days of 2021, and in the here and now former Cowboys signal-caller Troy Aikman is on the precipice of a brand new contract himself.

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and I discussed the Troy Aikman news among other things on the latest episode of The Look Ahead on The SB Nation NFL Show. Make sure to subscribe to the show so you don’t miss any of the episodes that we drop throughout the week! Apple devices can subscribe here and Spotify users can subscribe here.

As Cowboys fans we are obviously familiar with Aikman’s work on the field, but football fans in general have gotten to experience him as broadcaster for the better part of 20 years now. Aikman has mostly served as the top color analyst for FOX and given that they generally have the top NFC games of the week that means he has called his fair share of Dallas Cowboys contests.

That could all be changing very soon.

Troy Aikman leaving for Monday Night Football would mean he works less Dallas Cowboys games

Wednesday night brought a report from the New York Post that Aikman is nearing an agreement with ESPN to serve as the top color analyst for Monday Night Football. Hopefully it goes better than the last time a Cowboys alum sat in the MNF booth.

Monday night is a big stage for the NFL although it has certainly changed in the last year as far as the broadcast is concerned thanks to the ManningCast featuring Peyton and Eli. While their version is a fun alternative, the reality is that ratings for the standard broadcast still crush it and ESPN clearly feels confident in the normal feed’s future if they are willing to throw a lot of money at Aikman and his would-be partner.

Having Aikman on Monday nights would mean that he calls far fewer Cowboys games than we are accustomed to. Generally the Cowboys have FOX’s top crew which has been Aikman, Joe Buck, and Erin Andrews for about a decade now about 4-5 times a year. In fact, Aikman even publicly complained when his crew had the Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles about not being at AT&T Stadium to call his Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas, like most high-profile teams, usually only plays once on Monday nights in a given season. Seeing Aikman leave for that job would mean that we would only see him work a Cowboys game maybe once a year, but obviously he has to think about a lot more things than how often he can work a game for his former team.

Like anything in life there are some Cowboys fans who are not fond of Aikman the broadcaster. These fans find him to be a bit too harsh on the team he played his storied career for, or they simply do not like his analysis of football.

You can’t have it both ways. Sometimes change reminds us that one is better than the other.