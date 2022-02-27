Cowboys news: Micah Parsons wants to add offense to his positions played

Micah Parsons as a running back or tight end would be scary.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons told NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on Friday that he’s lobbied the team’s coaches to play offense but that “they obviously don’t see the vision I see.” Parsons pretty much did everything on defense during his first year in the pros, amassing 13 sacks, 84 tackles (64 solo), 30 quarterback hits, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles as the Cowboys improved from 28th to seventh in scoring defense. The 6’3”, 245-pound Parsons looks like he’ll be wearing a gold jacket someday after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he could probably be an absolute freight train as a running back or tight end. He starred for Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) High School at running back with 1,239 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on just 109 carries (11.4 YPC) during the 2017 season.

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do during the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys Restructure contracts to free up cap space Try to keep in-house free agents Draft a wideout early For the Dallas Cowboys, this offseason is more about avoiding subtractions than making additions. The list of pending unrestricted free agents the Cowboys have in 2022 is a daunting one. Guard Connor Williams, edge-rusher Randy Gregory, wide receiver Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Schultz and safety Jayron Kearse all played significant roles for the NFC East champions in 2021. All will have suitors on the open market. Dallas isn’t exactly in a position to get tied up in a bidding war, either. Quite the opposite, as there are only two teams farther upside-down against the cap than the Cowboys. Redoing deals for veterans such as wide receiver Amari Cooper and edge-rusher Demarcus Lawrence could free up some dough, but Dallas is still going to have to decide which in-house free agents are the highest priority. With Gallup headed to free agency and Cooper’s cap hit of $22 million in 2022 killing the team’s cap, it’s possible that one of the strengths of Dallas’ roster last year could be a weakness in the season to come. Whether it’s in the first round with a player such as Ohio State’s Chris Olave or on Day 2 with a guy such as Purdue’s David Bell, one of the Cowboys’ first few picks has a good chance of being a pass-catcher.

Jerry Jones speaks.

In an interview with NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team has taken the allegations very seriously and explained why they decided to settle. “First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic. A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation,” Jones said. “I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”

WR Jamison Crowder could be an intriguing free agent target for the Cowboys.

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to compete in 2022 then some shrewd free agency decisions will soon need to be made. Could one of those moves be adding Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder, formerly with Washington and the New York Jets, to help bolster their potentially depleted depth chart? Crowder, a 2015 4th-Round pick, played out his rookie contract with the Commanders. Despite only being a 5’9″ receiver out of Duke, Jamison immediately claimed a big chunk of Washington’s targets and was even the team’s leading receiver in 2017-2018. Those last two years made Crowder an attractive free agent in 2019 and earned him a three-year, $28 million contract with the Jets. He was New York’s leading receiver from 2019-2020 in catches, yards, and touchdowns and again, despite missing five games, led the team in receptions last year. On the surface, Jamison’s never had more than 847 receiving yards or seven touchdowns in a single season. But when you consider the low-output offenses he’s been stuck in for much of his career, and especially the last three in New York with Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson at QB, you see a guy who’s remained highly productive within the context of his own team.

Whatever Micah Parsons is doing pre-game to get “hyped”, he needs to keep doing it.

While a guest on The Rich Eisen Show, Parsons was asked about his ability to wreck a game, a talent he put on full display for 17 weeks, accumulating 79 tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles along the way. The 22-year-old attributed his appetite for destruction to one simple thing. “The killer mindset,” Parsons told Eisen. “I love grasping knowledge of training my mind to be a killer.” And while he included nature films, clips of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and even military documentaries among his motivational and educational tools, he said there’s one piece of footage that he uses before each game to get into the headspace he wants to bring to the field. “My favorite video I listen to right before a game- I always listen to it every game,” he said, “is the Mike Tyson ‘Fear’ video.”

