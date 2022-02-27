2022 NFL schedule: League will announce international teams on Monday, Dallas Cowboys could be one

We have a long ways to go before the 2022 NFL season officially arrives, and between now and then the Dallas Cowboys roster will undergo some legitimate remodeling. Ultimately all of the dust from free agency and the NFL Draft will settle, teams will go through the normal rhyme and rhythm of OTAs and minicamps, and before you know it training camp will be here and we will be preparing for the season opener.

This coming season will be an interesting one for the Cowboys schedule-wise as they are slated to play both teams that participated in Super Bowl LVI. Additionally the Cowboys are set to visit the Green Bay Packers and doing so with Mike McCarthy will obviously add a twist to that rivalry.

Dallas will actually host nine games next season as opposed to the traditional eight given the addition of a 17th game last year. All AFC teams hosted the extra contest in 2021, NFC teams will do so in 2022, so on and so forth.

One of the more interesting games on the schedule for the Cowboys in 2022 is their away contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last time Dallas “visited” the Jaguars they didn’t do so in Duval County but at Wembley Stadium in London. Could they be headed there again?

The NFL will announce the teams playing in international games on Monday

As mentioned, the last time that Dallas went on the road to play the Jaguars the game took place at Wembley Stadium. You will recall that it was a rather tense time as Tony Romo had missed the week prior with a back injury that threatened to derail the promising season that was 2014.

The Cowboys had their way with the Jaguars and have played all of their games since in the United States which means they are due for another international contest. It so happens that the NFL is going to announce the teams playing internationally in 2022 at 9:30 am ET on Monday.

There will be five international games played in 2022 with three of them taking place in the United Kingdom, one will be in Germany, and the other will be in Mexico. Assuming there are no repeat teams playing in any of the games that means 10 squads will be playing international games, almost a third of the league.

One of those teams is already known as the Jaguars confirmed another visit to Wembley Stadium in 2022. Considering the Cowboys visit them again this season it is certainly logical to assume that would be where Dallas goes if they are an international team, but the team’s proximity to Mexico makes them a logical choice there as well.

The NFL’s venture into Germany is a new one and therefore something that makes sense as well given how much of a draw the Cowboys are. Whoever the Cowboys “visit” in one of these games has to be a team willing to give up a home game in their own stadium which is why the Jaguars are in London so often. Outside of their division rivals (who play in markets that are huge and therefore unlikely to give up a home game), the Cowboys also visit the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers (as noted) in 2022. Those feel unlikely to be moved. Perhaps the road trips against the Minnesota Vikings or Tennessee Titans could be candidates if it isn’t the Jaguars?

All of our thinking so far is based on the idea of Dallas being the road team in an international contest. It is worth noting that Jerry Jones said in December that he would be willing to give up a home game at AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys to play in Mexico, so perhaps that is ultimately what ends up happening.