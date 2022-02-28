2022 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler thinks it’s a ‘weird tight end year’ - that could benefit the Cowboys

Jon Machota and Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently did a Dallas Cowboys draft Q&A where they discussed a number of different topics. When the topic the strengths and weaknesses of the 2022 draft class came up, the tight end position was mentioned and Brugler said something interesting. So interesting in fact, it may or may not raise a few eyebrows.

Here’s what Dane Brugler had to say about the tight end position:

The weakest positions this year, it’s a weird tight end year. It’s a really deep group. We might have 12-15 tight ends drafted on Day 3. But I didn’t have a tight end in my top 50. We’ll have three or four tight ends drafted on Day 2. The strength of the group is in the fourth round. That’s where you’re going to find your Dalton Schultz-type guys.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this sounds like great news. If a tight end isn’t drafted in the top 50 that means they could possibly have their pick among this year’s draft class to replace Dalton Schultz. If they choose not to go that direction, Brugler makes it sound as if they could wait and find that player at some point on Day 3.

If this ends up being true, the Cowboys can address other positions of need with their premium picks in the top 100 and then turn around and use a Day 3 selection for Dalton Schultz’s replacement, who was drafted on Day 3 himself. Sounds like a win-win type of draft scenario for the Cowboys.

It is, of course, way too early to know how things will play out on Draft Day, however, Brugler is a trusted draft analyst for a reason. If he thinks the 2022 tight end draft class is a deep one and might have about a dozen drafted on Date 3, it’s probably safe to say it’s more likely to happen than not. And that, could be a best-case scenario for the Cowboys.