Stephen Jones remains non-committal when asked about the status of Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis and as football minds throughout the league are looking for talent to add to their roster, and that also means that they are available for comment. As usual the Cowboys have their brain trust rolling around Indy and on Monday it was Stephen Jones’ turn to speak to reporters. Obviously there are a number of topics concerning the Cowboys in the news right now and Jones answered every question without saying much.

Stephen Jones said it is too early to address Amari Cooper and/or DeMarcus Lawrence

Rumors have been swirling so far this offseason that Amari Cooper and/or DeMarcus Lawrence could be Dallas Cowboys cap casualties. Given their importance to the roster literally every single person on earth plenty of Cowboys fans are concerned that the team may move on.

Stephen was asked about this on Monday and declined to really add much noting that it was too early to address these matters.

Asked bluntly by @jonmachota if Amari Cooper will be on the Cowboys’ roster in 2022, Stephen Jones says it’s too early to address that. Similar comment about DeMarcus Lawrence. Lots of moving parts, & Stephen notes the guys that makes the most money get scrutinized. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) February 28, 2022

Saying things like “there are a lot of moving parts” is standard for executives who want to avoid giving an actual answer.

Stephen Jones referred to Jerry Jones’ comments regarding the ESPN report about the team’s settlement with cheerleaders

Less than two weeks ago ESPN published a report noting that the Cowboys paid $2.4M in a settlement to cheerleaders that accused the the team and former employee Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism.

Jerry Jones spoke to NBCDFW over the weekend and responded to the report. When asked about it in Indianapolis for his own comment Stephen chose to refer to what Jerry had to say and said that he believes the team has a “solid” culture.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the organization’s culture, which naturally invites public scrutiny with news of confidential settlement: “I feel like we have a solid culture. You can always be better. You strive to get better every day in every area. That would be my comment.” https://t.co/EA1FmYxapR — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2022

It is likely that any time a team employee is asked about this that they will reference what Jerry told NBCDFW, it is likely that Jerry himself will do that.

The combine is just now getting underway and Mike McCarthy is scheduled to hold court at 12pm ET on Tuesday so we will see what the head coach has to say.