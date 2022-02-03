2022 NFL Draft: 6 way-too-early draft prospects for the Cowboys on offense

The evaluation process leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but that doesn’t mean each and every one of us doesn’t already have prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, here are my way-too-early favorites for the Cowboys to add on the offensive side of the ball. These selections are based on the Cowboys current roster needs and how each prospect fits the parameters the organization typically goes by. That’s to hopefully make it as realistic as possible, plus it makes it a little bit more challenging.

QB - Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Thompson is an intriguing player at 6’2”, 223 pounds, with an above average arm and athleticism who the Cowboys could target as a developmental QB. As things stand right now, he’s projected as a seventh-round pick or priority undrafted free agent. That’s about where the Cowboys could target another passer with Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Will Grier, and Ben DiNucci all still under contract for at least the 2022 season.

Skylar Thompson @skylarjthompson

Quarterback



Career stats - 7134 pass yards 42 pass TDs 1087 rush yards 26 TDs pic.twitter.com/4QOKCO1s1f — Clint The K-State Fan (@Thekstatefan2) January 14, 2022

RB - Abram Smith, Baylor

A former linebacker-turned-running back, Abram Smith is a really interesting prospect for the Cowboys. Although he’s relatively new to the RB position, Smith proved to be one of the better players at the position last season for the Baylor Bears. The 5’11”, 220 pound RB is a one-cut runner with good vision and physicality. His draft projection is all over the place right now as either a late-round prospect to a mid-round one.

RB Abram Smith has been a rock for a ground-and-pound Baylor OFF this yr. He’s also made $$$ as a draft prospect. After playing mostly special teams for 2yrs and then starting 4 games last yr, he moved to RB as a senior and has excelled. I think he’s a mid-rd pick in April — Todd McShay (@McShay13) December 4, 2021

WR - Kyle Phillips, UCLA

You’ll hear a lot of current slot receiver comparisons tossed Kyle Phillips’ way like Hunter Renfrow, and honestly those are pretty fair similarities. At 5’11”, 186 pounds, Phillips is someone who may be a slot-only WR at the next level. His footwork, quickness, and route running make him extremely difficult to cover one-on-one and he would bring added value to the Cowboys as a returner.

WR vs. DB 1-on-1s at the goal line are incredibly difficult for the defense, but @UCLAFootball WR Kyle Philips continuing to show he’s on another level with his footwork and route running at @ShrineBowl practices pic.twitter.com/mGRxlBCtS3 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2022

TE - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert was underutilized and underappreciated during his time at Ohio State, but that probably won’t be the case when he hits the NFL. He checks all the boxes teams are looking for in a starting tight end. He’s used to doing all the dirty work as an in-line blocker and has a skill set to be an effective weapon in the passing game as well. For the Cowboys, he would be in the mix especially if Dalton Schultz leaves.

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert is a favorite of scouts who say his college production isn’t a reflection of his NFL ceiling. Also a Long Island product (Lindenhurst). @seniorbowl #nfl #ohiostate pic.twitter.com/cgzuA7A4Ur — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 1, 2022

IOL - Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Tyler Smith primary played left tackle during his time at Tulsa, but is expected to kick inside to guard in the NFL. This guy is an absolute mauler who is always looking for his next pancake victim. He needs to become more consistent with his technique, but he has an infectious attitude that would hopefully spread to the rest Cowboys offensive line. This 6’5”, 332-pound monster could be a Connor Williams replacement.

If I'm an NFL OL coach, I am begging the GM to get me Tulsa OT Tyler Smith who would immediately become a guard for me.



Among the most tenacious football players I've ever seen. He is as nasty as they come. Crazy power. Technique work is needed for sure but he is a monster! — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 30, 2021

OT - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Darian Kinnard is another tackle prospect whose long-term future may be best suited on the inside at guard at the next level. However, it’s that versatility that is so intriguing as a potential offensive line prospect for the Cowboys. They could use more depth at both tackle and guard and he could provide that for both positions. He’d likely start out at LG early on, but could kick outside and be a potential Tyron Smith replacement in the future.