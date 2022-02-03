Cowboys news: Cowboys long-time PR man Rich Dalrymple to retire

The Cowboys long-time PR man, Rich Dalrymple, has decided to retire. He loves the job and is in good health, but decided the time was now.

Rich Dalrymple has served as one of Jerry Jones’ confidants for 32 years, becoming something of an institution with the Cowboys. They won’t be the same without him. Dalrymple announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL. “It’s something I’ve been considering,” Dalrymple, 61, told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I talked to Jerry about it during the season, and it seemed the timing was better once the season had ended. “I’ve been at it for 40 years, and I’m ready to move on and step away. This is the time. I’m extremely grateful for all of the relationships I’ve formed with players, coaches, fans and especially the Jones family.” Dalrymple was working in the University of Miami’s sports information department in 1989 when head coach Jimmy Johnson left to become head coach of the Cowboys. A year later, Greg Aiello left the Cowboys’ public relations department to join the league office in New York, and Johnson recommended Dalrymple.

Amari Cooper opened the season with an absolutely dazzling game against Tampa Bay. Aside from the thrilling win in Minnesota, he never really matched that level of dominance again. Cooper also wasn’t afraid to call out the issues with the offense, communication, and play-calling as Dallas faltered down the stretch. That’s all well and good in Stephen Jones’s mind, but big money means big expectations at the end of the day, and Coop’s contract is more than a bit problematic for the Cowboys moving forward.

“Well, it’s sometimes not all on the receiver too. It’s scheme. It’s getting the receiver the ball, the touches, the targets that he needs,” Jones told reporters Tuesday. “But if you’re gonna pay somebody a lot of money, you want them to be the best at what they do.” Cooper’s $20 million base salary in 2021 was the highest among receivers, per Spotrac, but he only finished with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. “Once you pay that player a lot of money, then with that comes high expectations,” Jones added. “And they know that. These players know that.” This comes after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared similar frustrations with Cooper. “A whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper,” Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last month, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “He ought to be able to catch it when they’re going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL.”

Randy Gregory recorded the best season of his career in 2021. He also had some less than stellar moments. Still, after years of the franchise sticking beside him as he struggled with mental health issues and suspensions from the league, there is reason for optimism he may be more willing to work with the team rather than chase the largest contract possible. For what it’s worth, Jerry seems to be convinced Randy will be back in 2022.

It’s early in the offseason to be zeroing in on specific free agent situations, so it felt telling that Jones mentioned Randy Gregory on Wednesday. The veteran pass rusher is headed for free agency after notching six sacks in 2021, and Jones allowed that he had met with Gregory’s agent during his stay in Mobile. Given all the ups and downs the Cowboys have been through with Gregory since drafting him in 2015, Jones sounded optimistic the two sides could make something work. “Knowing our time together and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through and some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well,” Jones said.

CeeDee Lamb was added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for Cooper Kupp, who will be playing in the Super Bowl against Cincinnati. While it will be Lamb’s first appearance, he won’t have as much company as some might have expected as Dak Prescott reportedly turned down an invite to recover from multiple nagging injuries and Tyron Smith and Zack Martin have also declined to participate.

Left Tackle Tryon Smith and Right Guard Zack Martin were selected as well, and even Quarterback Dak Prescott, like Lamb, was called upon in the alternate role. However, the Cowboys’ top sign-caller and two best offensive linemen have decided to not participate in the Pro Bowl set to take place on February 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prescott’s reason for missing the Pro Bowl is that he wants to rest after a long year of rehab from his ankle injury in 2020 and having a few injuries this season. He came out guns blazing this season by throwing for at least three touchdowns in five of the Cowboys’ first six games in which they compiled a 5-1 record. However, he suffered a calf injury against the New England Patriots in Week 6 on the last play of the game when he threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime to the aforementioned Lamb which caused him to miss the Cowboys’ next game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Gallup tore his ACL in the second-to-last game of the regular season against Arizona. The injury brought an end to a frustrating season for the talented wideout, not only costing him his first postseason appearance but undercutting his pocketbook as he heads into his first free agency this summer.

Cowboys head team physician Dr. Dan Cooper will perform the procedure, per Gehlken’s source. Gallup is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season, though his future with the Cowboys remains unclear. The former third-round draft pick out of Colorado State entered 2021 looking to put up big numbers in a contract year, but a calf injury sustained in the season opener relegated him to the sideline until Week 10. Upon his return, he tallied 31 more receptions, 409 additional yards, and a pair of touchdowns prior to the left knee injury against the Cardinals (which came on an acrobatic scoring grab). He was put on injured reserve to finish the season. Gehlken notes that ACL injuries typically involve a delay of multiple weeks before surgery, to allow “for symptoms like swelling to improve, which studies have shown to facilitate post-operation rehabilitation.” With a long list of players about to hit free agency, the Cowboys will have a decision to make on Gallup. Fellow wideout Amari Cooper currently commands a large contract; if the club opts to retain him, it is widely assumed they may move on from Gallup. Releasing or trading Cooper would ostensibly free up enough money to issue the 25-year-old a new deal and have funds left over for other players.

