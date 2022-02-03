Watch Cowboys defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs show out in NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

There is no NFL game of significance this week, but the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is happening which at the very least is one final opportunity to see a few Dallas Cowboys for the last time. While some members of America’s Team have backed out of the Pro Bowl, there is still a silver and blue presence out in Las Vegas. CeeDee Lamb is representing, but notably Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are on the defensive side of the ball.

The Pro Bowl game itself will not take place until Sunday, but Thursday night was the Skills Showdown which is something the NFL has instituted over the last few years to help rekindle the magic that once was the annual All-Star Game.

Micah Parsons participated in the fastest man challenge and, well, he won!

It doesn’t seem like Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was giving this his full go, but the fact that Parsons won is still impressive. As we all know he is truly unique with his athletic prowess and how he is able to use it.

Also showing out on Thursday night was cornerback Trevon Diggs who participated - along with wide receivers - in a competition to determine the best catch. He also won!

The better catch of the two is clearly the second one as Diggs tried what we all have in our backyards on trampolines but did it with 100 times the athleticism. Remember, he is a cornerback!

We all obviously wish that the Cowboys were playing in the Super Bowl next weekend, but nevertheless it is nice to see them in this event for now.