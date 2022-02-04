2022 NFL Draft: 5 way-too-early draft prospects for the Cowboys on defense

The evaluation process leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but that doesn’t mean each and every one of us doesn’t already have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, here are some of my way-too-early favorites for the Cowboys to add on the defensive side of the ball. These selections are based on the Cowboys current roster needs and how each prospect fits the parameters the organization typically goes by. That’s to hopefully make it as realistic as possible, plus it makes it a little bit more challenging.

EDGE - Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson was buried on the depth chart during his time at Georgia, but he transferred to Florida State where he turned himself into a legit first-round prospect. He has been putting on a show during Senior Bowl practices and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Whether it’s as a run defender or pass rusher, he’s been equally impressive and could be a plug-and-play player opposite DeMarcus Lawrence from the get-go.

Jermaine Johnson making money today. Dude looks outstanding pic.twitter.com/j0AWwjOOzM — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) February 1, 2022

IDL - Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt is one of the standout defensive line prospects in the entire 2022 draft class. He was overshadowed both figuratively and literally by his teammate Jordan Davis during his time at Georgia, but Wyatt has a chance to be the more productive of the two at the next level. He played up and down George’s DL and could do the same for the Cowboys as well. He is a strong physical DT who could push for a starting role from Day 1.

307-pounds should not move this quickly



Devonte Wyatt Day 1 pic.twitter.com/TUFbEQly3R — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 2, 2022

LB - JoJo Domann, Nebraska

JoJo Domann may be a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker, but the role he played at Nebraska was closer to that of a slot cornerback. Still, he earned an 87.8 coverage grade in 2021 to go with an 83.1 run-defense grade. This is the type of chess piece player Dan Quinn could get really creative with on defense. He can be lined up just about anywhere and be impactful. With him and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys could have two really versatile LBs.

Day by day ☠️ https://t.co/CqtykMdWr5 — JoJo Domann (@TheDomannator) February 2, 2022

CB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

The Cowboys missed out on adding Trevon Diggs’ former teammate Patrick Surtain in the 2021 NFL Draft, but could reunite him with another former teammate in Josh Jobe in 2022. Jobe isn’t as talented as Surtain, but isn’t lack ing talent either. He is a long, physical CB who could compete for the starting job opposite Diggs as a rookie. Because of his toughness and physicality though his long-term future might be as a safety.

Alabama CB Josh Jobe plays a physical brand of football.



♦️Press-man alignment

♦️Violent str8 arm disrupts timing

♦️Bail technique

♦️Reads QB & attacks the ball



He’s a talented/tough corner prospect! pic.twitter.com/Kx3iufXVeo — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) October 20, 2021

S - Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Last year it was Richie Grant who kind of came out of nowhere in the pre-draft process, this year look for that player to be Kirby Joseph. He is an intriguing single-high safety prospect who plays with good range, speed, and instincts on film. At 6’1”, 200-pounds and 33 1/4” arms, Joseph definitely fits the size/length parameters Dan Quinn prefers in his defensive backs. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being one of the Cowboys preferred safety targets.