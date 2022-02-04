Yes, you can actually bet on the Pro Bowl

It may not be a real game, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on it. This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET the AFC and the NFC will play each in the NFL’s version of an All-Star game, but it rarely resembles real football. Which is a good thing because getting a player injured in the Pro Bowl would be about as infuriating as it gets.

The Cowboys started with five participants - Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Bryan Anger. That was whittled down when both Smith and Martin opted out of playing. That group has since been supplemented with CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott was also reportedly offered a spot, but declined in favor of rest and recovery.

So will the four Cowboys players help put the NFC over the top? They are already winning things as both Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs won parts of the skills competition.

As for the game itself? Who knows. But if you are interested in laying down a bet, there are odds. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the AFC as 1-point favorites. Additionally, there is an over/under line of 62.5 points.