Kellen Moore interviewed with the Dolphins, but everyone believes they will hire Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins finally got around to interviewing their final two candidates for the head coach position. That would be Kellen Moore and San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. It was reported that the Dolphins met with McDaniel for 10 hours.

Mike McDaniel interviewed with the Dolphins for the HC job for ten hours Friday, per source. Kellen Moore is interviewing for the job today. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2022

Kellen Moore was interviewed yesterday and at the time of this article, we don’t know just how long Moore’s interview was for. But something did happen recently, besides that 10-hour interview with McDaniel, that makes people think McDaniel is the guy. The 49ers might have already hired a replacement for McDaniel leaving.

1. Lynn’s arrival most likely foreshadows Mike McDaniel’s departure. McDaniel was the 49ers run game coordinator from 2017 to 2020 until they promoted him to offensive coordinator this past season. Now, he appears to be the leading candidate to become the Miami Dolphins head coach. And if he takes that job, the 49ers will lose their primary arhcitect (sic) of their run game, and they’ll need a new one. Lynn is every bit as brilliant and qualified as McDaniel.

We should know the answer to the question of Kellen Moore leaving the Cowboys relatively soon. Right now, the betting odds are that he will stay. If he does leave, Miami fans might riot. Our sister site, The Phinsider, is running a poll on preference by Dolphins fans for McDaniel or Moore. McDaniel leads with well over 80% of the vote.