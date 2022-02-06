 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Pro Bowl live discussion: AFC vs. NFC

A football game on Sunday.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Pro Bowl-Allegiant Stadium Views Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Bowl is here. The NFC and the AFC battle it out in an All-star game.

This is an open thread for game chat.

