Report: Miami Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as head coach, Kellen Moore to return to Dallas Cowboys

Looks like Kellen Moore is returning to the Cowboys for 2022.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

At one point during this past season it seemed like the Dallas Cowboys were bound to lose both offensive and defensive coordinators on Mike McCarthy’s staff. We have known for some time know that Dan Quinn will be returning for a second year on defense but what remained unknown was whether or not Kellen Moore would get the job as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He made it down to what was the final process of Miami’s decision-making and on Sunday evening the Dolphins made a choice.

Mike McDaniel looks to be the new head coach of the Dolphins meaning Kellen Moore will return go the Cowboys in 2022.

Moore has shown promise at different times during his three-year stint as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. At times he has commanded the most potent offense in the NFL. That obviously sounds pretty incredible when you put it like that.

Unfortunately that is not the entire story. Moore’s offense regressed over the second half of the season and was void of many of the visionary concepts that made him a breath of fresh air in the first place. However you feel about Moore, it looks like he will be back and the Cowboys will see no major changes to their staff from last season.

Are you happy that Kellen Moore is going to return as the Cowboys offensive coordinator?

