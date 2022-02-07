Report: Dallas Cowboys closing in on Robert Prince as WRs coach, has connections to Kellen Moore

The NFL is down to only one head coaching vacancy this offseason, and with the penultimate one being filled on Sunday by way of the Miami Dolphins selecting Mike McDaniel, that ensured Kellen Moore’s return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Moore is going to be under pressure to deliver across an entire campaign next season as his offense fizzled over the course of the second half of 2021. He is entering his fourth season as the team’s offensive coordinator so by now we know who he is, what’s left to learn is who he can become.

It seems as if the Cowboys are giving him a little bit more authority as there is about to be a new wide receivers coach in town. What is notable about the new choice is that it is someone with a connection to him specifically. Robert Prince is expected to fill the role according to ESPN.

The Cowboys are closing in on naming Robert Prince as wide receivers coach, sources tell me and Field Yates. Prince will replace Adam Henry, whose contract expired. Prince had been in Houston and has a background going back to Boise State and Detroit Lions. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 7, 2022

While Prince is coming off of working with the Houston Texans last season he spent the seven years prior to that with the Detroit Lions. Looking even further back Prince spent the preceding three seasons at the collegiate level with Boise State.

Prince was Boise’s wide receivers coach during Kellen Moore’s last season there as the team’s quarterback. He became the group’s offensive coordinator the following year when Moore joined the Lions after going undrafted.

It is hard to specifically say that this is “a Kellen Moore hire” but obviously it is a coach with a larger connection to the offensive coordinator than anybody else on the Cowboys staff. Connecting dots here it would stand to reason that Moore was a large voice in the room for Prince.