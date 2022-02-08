Why Micah Parsons could complicate the Cowboys’ 2022 free agency plans and draft strategy

Just how does Micah Parsons fit into the Dallas Cowboys 2022 plans? Is he a linebacker? Is he a defensive end? Do they continue to use him as a versatile chess piece at both positions? How they determine to best utilize the 2021 Rookie of the Year could go a long ways in determining how they approach both free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

As things stand right now, Parsons is a bit of an enigma for the Cowboys. No doubt a really good one, but an enigma nonetheless.

The Cowboys have to figure out how to best utilize Parsons’ unique talent for not only the upcoming 2022 season, but for the future as well. It’s not exactly an easy decision to make, especially considering he was the best of the best at both positions in 2021.

⭐️ 88.5 PFF Grade (1st among LBs)

⭐️ 93.0 pass-rush grade (1st in NFL)@MicahhParsons11: PFF’s Defensive Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/cizqMk0Zf3 — PFF (@PFF) January 13, 2022

In Parsons, the Cowboys arguably have the best linebacker and pass rusher in the entire NFL. You won’t hear any complaints from the Cowboys. However, it does complicate things a bit as far as free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft is concerned.

Parsons’ versatility to play both positions at such a high level kind of puts the Cowboys a little bit between a rock and a hard place. Moving him full-time to one position hurts the depth at the other, and the same thing pretty much rings true if they continue to play him at LB and DE.

At linebacker, Micah Parsons is really the only proven commodity currently signed for next season. Jabril Cox may fit into the equation as well, but no one really knows how he’ll rebound from his season-ending knee injury or how he’ll perform as a full-time starter. The rest of the depth is just as unknown.

Things at defensive end are little more encouraging. They have DeMarcus Lawrence, as long as he’s not a salary-cap casualty, plus Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham. If D-Law is a salary-cap casualty though, DE depth is just as much a concern as it is a LB, making Micah Parsons even more valuable at the position.

All in all, it’s a pretty complicated situation and one the Dallas Cowboys must figure out sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it could throw a huge wrench into how they approach both free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. They can’t afford to let that happen if they want to be anywhere close to the championship caliber team they aspire to be.

This is definitely a situation that will be worth monitoring as the offseason progresses. Free agency will give us a first clue as to how they plan to utilize Micah Parsons in the future, but until then all we can do is sit back and try to enjoy the show.

How would you want the Cowboys to use Micah Parsons?