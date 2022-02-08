BTB welcomes a new front-page writer

[Ed note]: Greetings BTB. Much like the Cowboys will be doing soon, BTB is adding to its roster in order to have the best team we can heading into the 2022 season. Today, we are announcing the addition of Sean Martin to the front page. Please join me in welcoming him! — Dave Halprin

Hello Cowboys Nation! This is Sean Martin, one of the newest members of the Blogging The Boys team. I may be from rival New York Giants territory, but I relocated to the home state of our Dallas Cowboys this year as a lifelong fan of America’s Team.

My move to Texas came three years after visiting for the first time, as I was in attendance for the 2018 NFL Draft from AT&T Stadium. That was my fourth season covering the Cowboys, and after a brief hiatus to experience life as a fan again, I’m excited to bring the most passionate fans in football the coverage they deserve here.

On my way out of Dallas today.



- Been to Texas ✔

- Been to AT&T Stadium ✔

- Credentialed for @CowboysNation ✔

- Covered an NFL Draft ✔

- Tried @Whataburger ✔



That's a lot of "firsts" in one weekend, and for that I thank you all! Let's keep this thing going back in Jersey. pic.twitter.com/HPULvBNDjs — Sean Martin ✭ (@SeanMartinNFL) April 29, 2018

While I hope this stat changes next year, the Cowboys most recent Super Bowl is the reason I’m a fan. January 28th, 1996 was the date of Super Bowl XXX in Arizona, as well as my birthday. Growing up with that story, and learning about the global appeal the Cowboys brand carries, has made following Cowboys football more than just a hobby over the years.

I’m a graduate of Montclair State University, where I majored in Sports Media and Journalism. Even with a campus just minutes from NYC, I hosted a sports-talk radio show on the school’s station and dedicated plenty of time to Cowboys talk. One of our BTB staples in RJ Ochoa was a frequent guest, as well as other Cowboys media personalities, and former head coach Dave Campo even joined the show at one point!

I was able to finally attend my first home game this season, inviting two Giants fans into enemy territory for Dallas’ week five win. I’ve also seen the Cowboys play in Cleveland and New Jersey. When I’m not watching or studying football, you can find me exploring downtown Austin, taking in a local band with a local beer in hand, or checking out a new BBQ spot. The passion Texas has for all of these things has made me feel welcome here from the start, and the love Cowboys fans have for their team has done the same since I started blogging in 2015.

What to Expect

When it comes to Cowboys coverage, I love taking fans inside the game and helping them understand what they see on Sundays. Breaking down tape and constantly looking at ways to improve this roster are topics you’ll see me cover, as well as plenty of opinion pieces for readers to chime in on. I told the first editor to hire me for Cowboys content that I was there to cover a Super Bowl team. While that of course hasn’t happened yet, the fellowship with fans has grown with the goal in mind of still being here when the Lombardi trophy finally does return to Dallas.