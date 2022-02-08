2022 Dallas Cowboys: All 14 coaches the team will face are now finalized

Life in the National Football League is a 24/7/365 business. It is an ever-moving and never-sleeping machine that is constantly churning out storyline after storyline.

Here we sit in Super Bowl week and things got started with quite the turn regarding the in-state little brother of the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans. At long last they have found their head coach and are turning to one with a ton of NFL experience in Lovie Smith.

It remains to be seen what Houston’s long-term future is, but that is a topic for Texans fans to have to handle and discuss. As far as the Cowboys are concerned, who the Texans hired is of note because Dallas will host Houston in 2022.

In fact with the Texans finalizing their head coach we now know all 14 coaches whom Mike McCarthy will have to out-duel this coming season.

All 14 coaches who the Dallas Cowboys will face in 2022:

All told the Cowboys will face three first-time head coaches in Brian Daboll, Kevin O’Connell, and old friend Matt Eberflus, but they will face five teams with new head coaches in 2022. Obviously the distinction there is that Lovie Smith and Doug Pederson have been NFL head coaches before.

Speaking of Pederson, he, like Mike McCarthy, has climbed football’s highest mountain and won a Super Bowl. With Dallas playing both the Bengals and Rams in 2022, they are assured to face three Super Bowl winners in Pederson, Zac Taylor or Sean McVay, and Bruce Arians. They will also face three other coaches who got their teams to Super Bowls in Lovie Smith, Ron Rivera, and the loser of the Super Bowl.

This coming season will be the first time that Dallas faces off against the NFC North with Mike McCarthy as their head coach and he obviously knows them well from his time as the leader of the Green Bay Packers. It is a very different division that Mike McCarthy left as none of the coaches from any of the four teams (obviously when it comes to Matt LaFleur) were at their current posts when McCarthy was last there.