Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott had offseason surgery on left shoulder, didn’t impact him, should be fine

While he appeared on a radio show two weeks ago Tuesday saw Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speak publicly for the first time in quite a while at the NFL Combine.

McCarthy did indeed go on The Rich Eisen Show to air out what seemed to be some of his thoughts/grievances on the state of the Cowboys, but Tuesday was part of the normal car wash nature that an NFL event can provide.

At the very beginning of his session McCarthy surprised everybody by noting that quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery on his left shoulder. The head coach noted that this did not hinder Prescott in any way down the stretch of the season and that Dak should be fine for all offseason work.

Mike McCarthy doesn’t think it affected his season, but he confirms Dak Prescott recently underwent offseason surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder.



Dak isn’t expected to miss any of the offseason program. No concern on that end. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 1, 2022

Mike McCarthy said eight Cowboys players had off-season surgeries including Dak Prescott on his non-throwing shoulder. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 1, 2022

Prescott of course began the 2021 season with a strain in his right shoulder, which is obviously his throwing arm, that he suffered during training camp. That was a big story surrounding camp and the preseason after Prescott returned following the ankle injury he suffered during the 2020 season. For what it’s worth he is apparently not the only player who underwent offseason surgery as McCarthy noted there were eight Cowboys who did so.

Obviously the Cowboys had not disclosed anything about this until now, but McCarthy is firm in saying that it shouldn’t hold Dak back this offseason.

Hopefully that is the case.