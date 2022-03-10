2022 Cowboys Draft: Full 7-round NFL mock draft after the combine

The 2022 NFL Combine made a triumphant return to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Top prospects from around the nation came together to show off their athletic abilities, while NFL teams had a chance to meet face to face with some of them and, perhaps most importantly, get an inside scoop on some of their medical evaluations.

Prior to the combine, I released a full seven-round mock draft which you can read here. But things have changed now, both from the players’ performances in Indianapolis and from the moves that the Cowboys and other teams have made since. Without further ado, here is an updated mock draft after the combine.

First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE - Michigan

In a move that went under the radar, the Jaguars franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday, a move that suggests they’re pivoting towards Aidan Hutchinson to kick off the draft. It’s hard to blame them after the show Hutchinson put on this past week, and they do need a premier edge rusher.

2. Detroit Lions: Kyle Hamilton, S - Notre Dame

Most people would expect the Lions to go with the Oregon edge rusher here with Hutchinson unavailable, but the Lions defense struggled mightily from inconsistent safety play this past year. Whereas Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t considered to be in the Myles Garrett tier of edge rusher prospects, Kyle Hamilton is arguably the best safety prospect we’ve seen in quite a while, making this the smart move for Detroit.

3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE - Oregon

New head coach Lovie Smith needs to beef up a defense that was pretty bad for most of last year, and we know from his tenure as the Bears head coach that he leans towards athletic traits in his defenders more than anything else. That’s why Kayvon Thibodeaux, who proved himself a physical freak this past week, is the pick here.

4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT - NC State

The Jets selected left tackle Mekhi Becton just two years ago, but he’s reportedly in the dog house after showing up overweight to training camp last year, among other issues. Ikem Ekwonu has the versatility to play just about any position on the line, so the Jets can plug him in wherever they need him most, giving them flexibility in the event that Becton can redeem himself.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT - Alabama

The Giants are insisting that they’re committed to Daniel Jones, but it won’t matter who their quarterback is if they can’t offer better protection. So when Evan Neal falls in their laps, new general manager Joe Schoen will happily accept an elite tackle who can play on either side of the line.

6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT - Mississippi State

The Panthers could easily go quarterback here, but they’ve already committed nearly $19 million to Sam Darnold by picking up his fifth-year option before he ever played a down for them. Instead, Carolina opts to get their expensive and underwhelming quarterback some protection; Charles Cross could be a top tackle in most other drafts, and the Panthers get a good one here.

7. New York Giants (via CHI): Travon Walker, EDGE - Georgia

Few prospects did as much to boost their draft stock in Indianapolis as Travon Walker, who will no doubt be included in the debate as the top edge rusher in this class now. The Giants are in desperate need of edge-rushing juice, and Walker would immediately become their top pass rusher.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR - Ohio State

The Falcons need just about everything right now, but they only have two receivers under contract for next season and one of them (Calvin Ridley) just got suspended for the season. It seems likely that Atlanta targets the position here, but who they actually target is a crap shoot. Garrett Wilson had himself a day in Indianapolis, though, and could instantly become a dynamic threat in head coach Arthur Smith’s offense.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Desmond Ridder, QB - Cincinnati

The Seahawks shocked the football world on Tuesday with their blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. They netted Drew Lock in return, but let’s just assume Seattle isn’t banking on a guy that Denver already gave up on. Desmond Ridder, on the other hand, grew his stock considerably in Indianapolis and has the combination of intangibles and athleticism that is required in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme.

10. New York Jets (via SEA): David Ojabo, EDGE - Michigan

Just when it seemed like David Ojabo’s draft stock was starting to cool off, he went and turned plenty of heads at the combine. Ojabo is a physical freak of nature who benefitted from playing opposite Hutchinson at Michigan. With the Jets, he’ll be playing opposite Carl Lawson on a defense that desperately needs more production.

11. Washington Commanders: Sam Howell, QB - North Carolina

Yes, the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz on Wednesday, but he should hardly be considered their franchise quarterback. Without even getting into Wentz’s inconsistent play, he’ll turn 30 during this season and his contract contains a potential out going into the 2023 season. Needless to say, Washington will still be looking for a quarterback of the future. Sam Howell only participated in on-field drills at the combine, but he still showed off his impressive arm and reportedly blew teams away in the interview process. Sitting for a year behind a veteran quarterback wouldn’t be the worst thing for Howell, either.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Sauce Gardner, CB - Cincinnati

The Vikings defense struggled this past year in large part because of a secondary that just couldn’t hold up against better passing attacks. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner had himself a great combine to go with an already impressive résumé during his time with the Bearcats. It was potentially enough to vault him to the top of his position class and become the pick here at 12.

13. Cleveland Browns: Jordan Davis, iDL - Georgia

Jordan Davis was arguably the biggest winner at the combine after measuring in at 341 pounds and then running a jaw-dropping 4.78 40-yard dash. In a league that’s adopting split-safety schemes more and more, Davis is exactly the kind of agile two-gapping tackle that’s becoming highly invaluable, which is why Cleveland pounces on him.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson, EDGE - Florida State

The Ravens rarely, if ever, draft for need. They perhaps embody the best player available approach better than any other team. So when Jermaine Johnson, a hot commodity at edge rusher, falls to them at 14, Baltimore doesn’t waste time in adding yet another top edge rusher to their cupboard.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA): Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington

It seems every year the Eagles find themselves looking for cornerback help, but their deficiencies at the position were never more apparent than in the playoffs this year when Tom Brady sliced and diced their secondary with ease. Trent McDuffie vaulted himself up draft boards with a blazing 4.44 40-yard dash. That, in combination with his stellar play in college, will make McDuffie extremely appealing here.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND): Zion Johnson, iOL - Boston College

Zion Johnson may have solidified himself as the top interior lineman this week after he led all offensive linemen in bench press reps and finished near the top in the vertical and broad jumps as well as the 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. It’s all backed up by his film, which shows a very strong and agile road-grader, exactly the type of player the Eagles are losing with the retirement of Brandon Brooks.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT - Northern Iowa

This pick remains the same from my last mock, and for good reason. Trevor Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl and he doubled down at the combine, displaying some great agility and explosion for his size. With the Chargers rumored to be cutting right tackle Bryan Bulaga for cap reasons, Penning would be an ideal candidate to come in and start right away opposite last year’s standout rookie Rashawn Slater.

18. New Orleans Saints: Malik Willis, QB - Liberty

Malik Willis probably has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class as a dynamic runner with a Howitzer for an arm, but most scouts don’t seem to think he’s a viable starter as a rookie. That works out for the Saints, who are expected to go after a veteran, stop-gap quarterback in free agency this year. Locking up Willis as their quarterback of the future would be huge.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Boye Mafe, EDGE - Minnesota

A month ago, few people knew who Boye Mafe was. Then he stole the show at the Senior Bowl before finishing in the top four among edge prospects in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump this week. Mafe is still a raw prospect, but one who seems to be rapidly ascending. Those are the types of prospects Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has hit home runs on in the past.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Carson Strong, QB - Nevada

The Steelers would no doubt have pounced on Malik Willis, but they’ll be happy with Carson Strong as a consolation prize. Strong’s medicals came back clean at the combine, an important development for the quarterback after having two different knee surgeries in college. Strong’s powerful arm and high football IQ will remind Steelers fans of their recently-retired quarterback, and Pittsburgh will hope he has a similar career path.

21. New England Patriots: Derek Stingley, Jr., CB - LSU

It wasn’t too long ago that Derek Stingley was the consensus top cornerback in this class, but a combination of factors contributes to his fall here. For starters, Stingley sat out the combine due to a Lisfranc injury that cut his season short in September, allowing others to shine in his place while casting doubt on his health in the long run. But the Patriots need to replace J.C. Jackson, and Stingley has exactly the kind of skill set to thrive in Bill Belichick’s defense. Could this end up being the steal of the draft?

22. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Linderbaum, iOL - Iowa

Just one year ago, the Raiders signed center Andre James to a three-year extension before making him their starter this past season. But the head coach and general manager who did so are both gone, and the Raiders’ offensive line is in need of some improvement. Tyler Linderbaum is the consensus top center in the draft, and new head coach Josh McDaniels should be thrilled to get him anchoring the line for years to come.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Andrew Booth, Jr., CB - Clemson

The Cardinals defense inexplicably played some great football for most of the year despite a massive talent deficiency in the secondary. They likely know that’s unsustainable and try to cure it by taking Andrew Booth, Jr., a talented press man cornerback who could become an instant starter on the outside for Arizona.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, iOL - Texas A&M

Kenyon Green was thought to be the consensus top guard in this class before Zion Johnson’s stellar combine, and he probably still is the best guard. So the Cowboys should thank their lucky stars for landing him here, as Green is a versatile road-grader who can immediately slot in at left guard and serve as an upgrade in that spot.

25. Buffalo Bills: Devonte Wyatt, iDL - Georgia

As terrifying as Jordan Davis’ 40 time was this week, teammate Devonte Wyatt actually bested him by 0.01 second. Sure, Wyatt weighs roughly 40 pounds less than Davis, but he still put on an absolute show. For a Bills defense that needs that kind of athleticism and agility inside, Wyatt is an easy choice here.

26. Tennessee Titans: Greg Dulcich, TE - UCLA

This tight end class has several intriguing prospects, but no clear best player - that is, until Greg Dulcich put on a show at the combine. He was a versatile weapon at UCLA and proved he has the athleticism to continue in such a role at the next level. The Titans sorely missed Jonnu Smith last year, so Dulcich should quickly become one of Ryan Tannehill’s favorite teammates.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jameson Williams, WR - Alabama

Jameson Williams sat out the combine as he recovers from a torn ACL, as expected, but the receiver was able to provide a promising update on his recovery process. His draft stock will be entirely determined by a team’s faith in that, as Williams is probably the top receiver in this class when healthy. In Tampa Bay, he can fill the void left by Antonio Brown as an electric downfield threat.

28. Green Bay Packers: Nakobe Dean, LB - Georgia

The Packers defense was what people thought the Cowboys defense was this past year: below-average defense masked by opportune takeaways. Green Bay needs some help upfront, and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean can fill a variety of roles for them.

29. Miami Dolphins (via SF): Kenneth Walker III, RB - Michigan State

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was the architect of the 49ers’ efficient running game the last few years, which is something the Dolphins have lacked for quite a while now. They need to fix their offensive line, yes, but McDaniel will also be intrigued by Kenneth Walker III, who comfortably led the nation in forced missed tackles this past year.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Treylon Burks, WR - Arkansas

Treylon Burks could easily be the first receiver off the board, but his less-than-ideal 40 times at the combine has prompted all sorts of questions about his breakaway speed, compounded by his large frame. It’s not hard to turn on the tape and see the danger Burks is capable of creating, though, which is why the Chiefs will be thrilled to add him to their lineup.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Bernhard Raimann, OT - Central Michigan

This one is pretty simple: the Bengals need offensive line help, and Bernhard Raimann is the best lineman on the board. Raimann offers great athleticism for the position, which is especially valued in the offense Cincinnati runs, and he can slot in at right tackle from the start.

32. Detroit Lions (via LAR): Kenny Pickett, QB - Pittsburgh

The draft community collectively lost their heads when Kenny Pickett, the two-gloved wonder who finished the year a Heisman runner-up, recorded the smallest hands in combine history. That’s usually cited as a concern when playing in cold weather, but Pickett’s hands didn’t hamper his production playing in the ACC the last four years. Additionally, the Lions play in a dome and would be ecstatic to get Pickett in Ford Field.

Second Round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devin Lloyd, LB - Utah

34. Detroit Lions: Chris Olave, WR - Ohio State

35. New York Jets: Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington

36. New York Giants: Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State

37. Houston Texans: Tariq Woolen, CB - UTSA

38. New York Jets: Daxton Hill, S - Michigan

39. Chicago Bears: DeMarvin Leal, iDL - Texas A&M

40. Seattle Seahawks: George Karlaftis, EDGE - Purdue

41. Seattle Seahawks: Trey McBride, TE - Colorado State

42. Washington Commanders: Drake London, WR - USC

43. Atlanta Falcons: Lewis Cine, S - Georgia

44. Cleveland Browns: Cameron Thomas, EDGE - San Diego State

45. Baltimore Ravens: Perrion Winfrey, iDL - Oklahoma

46. Minnesota Vikings: Jaquan Brisker, S - Penn State

47. Washington Commanders (from IND): Jamaree Salyer, iOL - Georgia

48. Los Angeles Chargers: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE - South Carolina

49. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT - Ohio State

50. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Faalele, OT - Minnesota

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S - Baylor

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Rhyan, iOL - UCLA

53. Las Vegas Raiders: Travis Jones, iDL - UConn

54. New England Patriots: Leo Chenal, LB - Wisconsin

55. Arizona Cardinals: Breece Hall, RB - Iowa State

56. Dallas Cowboys: Josh Paschal, EDGE - Kentucky

As of this mock being put together, DeMarcus Lawrence remains on the roster. However, he was asked to take a pay cut and declined, which means his future is cloudy at best. Josh Paschal should immediately become a target for Dallas, even if Lawrence sticks around for the 2022 season. Paschal is a big, long prospect who can set the edge in run defense and win as a rusher from multiple spots on the line. He won’t outright replace Lawrence - at least not right away - but Paschal offers similar traits with a high ceiling.

57. Buffalo Bills: Logan Hall, EDGE - Houston

58. Atlanta Falcons: Roger McCreary, CB - Auburn

59. Green Bay Packers: Jahan Dotson, WR - Penn State

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Corral, QB - Ole Miss

61. San Francisco 49ers: Kaiir Elam, CB - Florida

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyler Smith, iOL - Tulsa

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Dylan Parham, iOL - Memphis

64. Denver Broncos: Christian Harris, LB - Alabama

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Likely, TE - Coastal Carolina

66. Detroit Lions: Chad Muma, LB - Wyoming

67. New York Giants: Abraham Lucas, OT - Washington State

68. Houston Texans: Kerby Joseph, S - Illinois

69. New York Jets: David Bell, WR - Purdue

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: George Pickens, WR - Georgia

71. Chicago Bears: John Metchie III, WR - Alabama

72. Seattle Seahawks: Isaiah Spiller, RB - Texas A&M

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS): Jalen Wydermyer, TE - Texas A&M

74. Atlanta Falcons: Skyy Moore, WR - Western Michigan

75. Denver Broncos: Derion Kendrick, CB - Georgia

76. Baltimore Ravens: Darrian Beavers, LB - Cincinnati

77. Minnesota Vikings: Phidarian Mathis, iDL - Alabama

78. Cleveland Browns: Brian Asamoah, LB - Oklahoma

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Damone Clark, LB - LSU

80. Houston Texans: James Cook, RB - Georgia

81. New York Giants: Darian Kinnard, iOL - Kentucky

82. Indianapolis Colts: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE - Penn State

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Calvin Austin III, WR - Memphis

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cordell Volson, OT - North Dakota State

85. New England Patriots: Kyle Phillips, WR - UCLA

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Mario Goodrich, CB - Clemson

87. Arizona Cardinals: Nik Bonitto, EDGE - Oklahoma

88. Dallas Cowboys: Alec Pierce, WR - Cincinnati

Whether by trade or by cut, Amari Cooper will soon be a Cowboy no more. That likely means Michael Gallup is staying, but the Cowboys still need a third receiver, and preferably one that allows CeeDee Lamb to remain in the slot. Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce turned heads and rose up draft boards with his 4.41 40-yard dash, a strong figure for the 6’3” receiver. Pierce is a big target with a top-shelf catch radius and a strong blocker, which should make him a prime target for Dallas.

89. Buffalo Bills: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR - Kentucky

90. Tennessee Titans: Quay Walker, LB - Georgia

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marcus Jones, CB - Houston

92. Green Bay Packers: Drake Jackson, EDGE - USC

93. San Francisco 49ers: Ed Ingram, iOL - LSU

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Tolbert, WR - South Alabama

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Alontae Taylor, S - Tennessee

96. Denver Broncos: Zachary Carter, iDL - Florida

97. Detroit Lions: Sam Williams, EDGE - Ole Miss

98. Cleveland Browns: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB - Nebraska

99. Baltimore Ravens: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE - Maryland

100. New Orleans Saints: Velus Jones, Jr., WR - Tennessee

101. Miami Dolphins: Alec Lindstrom, iOL - Boston College

102. Kansas City Chiefs: Damarri Mathis, S - Pittsburgh

103. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Burford, iOL - UTSA

Fourth Round

104. Jacksonville Jaguars: Troy Andersen, LB - Montana State

105. Cleveland Browns: Khalil Shakir, WR - Boise State

106. Carolina Panthers: Bailey Zappe, QB - Western Kentucky

107. Seattle Seahawks: Myjai Sanders, EDGE - Cincinnati

108. Baltimore Ravens: Coby Bryant, CB - Cincinnati

109. New York Jets: Channing Tindall, LB - Georgia

110. New York Giants: Cole Strange, iOL - Chattanooga

111. Washington Commanders: Martin Emerson, CB - Mississippi State

112. Atlanta Falcons: Rasheed Walker, OT - Penn State

113. Denver Broncos: Tyreke Smith, EDGE - Ohio State

114. Seattle Seahawks: Mykael Wright, CB - Oregon

115. New York Jets: Jeremy Ruckert, TE - Ohio State

116. Cleveland Browns: Cade Otton, TE - Washington

117. Baltimore Ravens: Brian Robinson, RB - Alabama

118. New Orleans Saints: Otito Ogbonnia, iDL - UCLA

119. Miami Dolphins: Kellen Diesch, OT - Arizona State

120. Indianapolis Colts: Danny Gray, WR - SMU

121. Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Jobe, CB - Alabama

122. Philadelphia Eagles: JoJo Domann, LB - Nebraska

123. Miami Dolphins: Tyrese Robinson, iOL - Oklahoma

124. Las Vegas Raiders: Dohnovan West, iOL - Arizona State

125. New England Patriots: Dane Belton, S - Iowa

126. Baltimore Ravens: Cam Jurgens, iOL - Nebraska

127. Dallas Cowboys: Brandon Smith, LB - Penn State

The Cowboys need linebackers to play next to Micah Parsons, so why not get a former teammate of his? To absolutely no one’s surprise, Brandon Smith looked every bit the athletic freak at the combine; his 4.52 40-yard dash was the fourth-fastest among linebackers despite Smith weighing in at 250 pounds. That resulted in Smith posting a rare perfect 10 relative athletic score:

We might have another one, folks! Brandon Smith currently headed toward a 10.00 #RAS at LB. pic.twitter.com/H3TCRRS8bb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

Smith isn’t the same type of player as Parsons (who is?), as he’s better suited in a coverage role that allows him to play sideline-to-sideline. Smith likely wouldn’t be a three-down linebacker right away, but would serve as a great complement to Parsons and continue to infuse this defense with top-flight athleticism.

128. Buffalo Bills: Josh Williams, CB - Fayetteseville State

129. Tennessee Titans: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB - Auburn

130. Green Bay Packers: Matt Waletzko, OT - North Dakota

131. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Stueber, OT - Michigan

132. San Francisco 49ers: Rachaad White, RB - Arizona State

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Jesse Luketa, LB - Penn State

134. Cincinnati Bengals: Jelani Woods, TE - Virginia

135. Houston Texans: Romeo Doubs, WR - Nevada

136. New Orleans Saints: Nick Cross, S - Maryland

137. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matthew Butler, iDL - Tennessee

138. Baltimore Ravens: Obinna Eze, OT - TCU

139. Green Bay Packers: Matt Henningsen, iDL - Wisconsin

140. Baltimore Ravens: Bo Melton, WR - Rutgers

141. Los Angeles Rams: Braxton Jones, OT - Southern Utah

142. Tennessee Titans: Zach Tom, OT - Wake Forest

Fifth Round

143. Carolina Panthers: Justin Shaffer, iOL - Georgia

144. Denver Broncos: Vederian Lowe, OT - Illinois

145. New York Jets: Tyler Badie, RB - Missouri

146. New York Giants: Deangelo Malone, EDGE - Western Kentucky

147. Chicago Bears: Bryan Cook, S - Cincinnati

148. Carolina Panthers: Jake Ferguson, TE - Wisconsin

149. Chicago Bears: James Empey, iOL - BYU

150. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE - Oklahoma

151. Denver Broncos: Dameon Pierce, RB - Florida

152. Seattle Seahawks: Terrel Bernard, LB - Baylor

153. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyren Williams, RB - Notre Dame

154. Cleveland Browns: Zamir White, RB - Georgia

155. Minnesota Vikings: Chase Lucas, CB - Arizona State

156. Jacksonville Jaguars: JT Woods, S - Baylor

157. Miami Dolphins: Dominique Robinson, EDGE - Miami (OH)

158. Indianapolis Colts: Jaylen Watson, CB - Washington State

159. Los Angeles Chargers: John Ridgeway, iDL - Arkansas

160. New Orleans Saints: Tycen Anderson, S - Toledo

161. Philadelphia Eagles: Eyioma Uwazurike, iDL - Iowa State

162. New York Jets: Thomas Booker, iDL - Stanford

163. Las Vegas Raiders: Justyn Ross, WR - Clemson

164. Las Vegas Raiders: Dare Rosenthal, OT - Kentucky

165. Philadelphia Eagles: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE - Coastal Carolina

166. Dallas Cowboys: Max Mitchell, OT - Louisiana

Consider this pick a best player available type of move, reminiscent of when the Cowboys took Connor McGovern despite no obvious need at the time. They drafted Josh Ball just last year and he effectively took a redshirt year, but Tyron Smith is getting older, La’el Collins was inconsistent this past year, and you can never have too many offensive linemen. For his part, Max Mitchell has ideal athletic traits but is in need of technical refinement and adding to his frame. For now, he’s an ideal depth piece with the potential to develop into a starter down the road.

167. Buffalo Bills: Alex Wright, EDGE - UAB

168. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Nailor, WR - Michigan State

169. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kaleb Eleby, QB - Western Michigan

170. Green Bay Packers: Jerome Ford, RB - Cincinnati

171. San Francisco 49ers: Reggie Roberson, WR - SMU

172. New York Giants: Skylar Thompson, QB - Kansas State

173. Cincinnati Bengals: Cade Hall, EDGE - San Jose State

174. Los Angeles Rams: D’Marco Jackson, LB - Appalachian State

175. Dallas Cowboys: Damarion Williams, CB - Houston

Damarion Williams reminds me so much of Damontae Kazee, all the way down to Williams being a small cornerback whose best fit comes as a safety and occasional slot corner. Dan Quinn had a lot of success with Kazee, both in Atlanta and Dallas, and could see the same potential with Williams here. Yes, that means yet another cornerback drafted to be transitioned to safety, but Williams has the athleticism and ball skills to potentially follow in Kazee’s footsteps under Quinn’s tutelage.

176. Detroit Lions: Sincere McCormick, RB - UTSA

177. Indianapolis Colts: Jean Delance, OT - Florida

Sixth Round

178. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christopher Hinton, iDL - Michigan

179. Detroit Lions: Tre Turner, WR - Virginia Tech

180. New York Giants: Thayer Munford, iOL - Ohio State

181. Houston Texans: Lecitus Smith, iOL - Virginia Tech

182. Minnesota Vikings: Cade Mays, iOL - Tennessee

183. Buffalo Bills: Eric Ezukanma, WR - Texas Tech

184. Chicago Bears: Chris Paul, iOL - Tulsa

185. San Francisco 49ers: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, EDGE - Notre Dame

186. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ja’Tyre Carter, iOL - Southern

187. Washington Commanders: Sterling Weatherford, S - Miami (OH)

188. Atlanta Falcons: Hassan Haskins, RB - Michigan

189. Kansas City Chiefs: Akayleb Evans, CB - Missouri

190. Minnesota Vikings: Jack Jones, CB - Arizona State

191. Cleveland Browns: Reed Blankenship, S - Middle Tennessee

192. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sanborn, LB - Wisconsin

193. Los Angeles Chargers: Charlie Kolar, TE - Iowa State

194. Baltimore Ravens: Tyquan Thornton, WR - Baylor

195. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charleston Rambo, WR - Miami

196. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB - USC

197. Carolina Panthers: Eric Johnson, iDL - Missouri State

198. Miami Dolphins: Joshua Ross, LB - Michigan

199. Arizona Cardinals: Cole Turner, TE - Nevada

200. Dallas Cowboys: D’Eriq King, QB - Miami

No, the Cowboys are not looking to replace Dak Prescott, although this would inevitably make for plenty of content on the sports talk shows. The Cowboys had an informal meeting with D’Eriq King at the combine, with the caveat of the athletic quarterback moving to receiver for them. He has the athletic profile to do so, and could potentially fill Cedrick Wilson’s role as the arbiter of all trick plays given his lengthy experience at quarterback.

201. Buffalo Bills: Luke Fortner, iOL - Kentucky

202. Tennessee Titans: Neil Farrell, Jr., iDL - LSU

203. Houston Texans: Ifeanyi Maijeh, iDL - Rutgers

204. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Thompson, CB - Texas

205. Houston Texans: Montaric Brown, CB - Arkansas

206. Minnesota Vikings: Stanley Berryhill III, WR - Arizona

207. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Grant, S - Virginia

208. New England Patriots: Tyler Vrabel, OT - Boston College

209. Los Angeles Rams: Amare Barno, EDGE - Virginia Tech

210. Los Angeles Rams: Leon O’Neal Jr., S - Texas A&M

211. Atlanta Falcons: PJ Mustipher, iDL - Penn State

212. Los Angeles Rams: Kyler McMichael, CB - North Carolina

213. New Orleans Saints: Grant Calcaterra, TE - SMU

214. Los Angeles Chargers: Ty Fryfogle, WR - Indiana

215. Arizona Cardinals: Micheal Clemons, EDGE - Texas A&M

216. Indianapolis Colts: Yusuf Corker, S - Kentucky

217. Detroit Lions: Kalon Barnes, CB - Baylor

218. Tennessee Titans: Mike Rose, LB - Iowa State

Seventh Round

219. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tariq Carpenter, S - Georgia Tech

220. Cleveland Browns: Dustin Crum, QB - Kent State

221. Miami Dolphins: Zaquandre White, RB - South Carolina

222. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matt Hankins, CB - Iowa

223. Cincinnati Bengals: David Anenih, LB - Houston

224. Las Vegas Raiders: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE - Minnesota

225. Green Bay Packers: Gerrit Prince, TE - UAB

226. Seattle Seahawks: DJ Davidson, iDL - Arizona State

227. Washington Commanders: Jermaine Waller, CB - Virginia Tech

228. Buffalo Bills: Tyler Allgeier, RB - BYU

229. Minnesota Vikings: Micah McFadden, LB - Indiana

230. Kansas City Chiefs: Darien Butler, LB - Arizona State

231. Detroit Lions: Myron Cunningham, OT - Arkansas

232. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Pola-Mao, S - USC

233. Los Angeles Chargers: Brittain Brown, RB - UCLA

234. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Goodson, RB - Iowa

235. Los Angeles Rams: LaBryan Ray, iDL - Alabama

236. Indianapolis Colts: Luke Goedeke, OT - Central Michigan

237. Indianapolis Colts: Juanyeh Thomas, S - Georgia Tech

238. Pittsburgh Steelers: Markquese Bell, S - Florida A&M

239. Detroit Lions: Jeremiah Moon, EDGE - Florida

240. Kansas City Chiefs: Abram Smith, RB - Baylor

241. Arizona Cardinals: Mike Harley, WR - Miami

242. Houston Texans: Zakoby McClain, LB - Auburn

243. Buffalo Bills: Anthony Brown, QB - Oregon

244. Carolina Panthers: Christopher Allen, EDGE - Alabama

245. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pierre Strong, RB - South Dakota State

246. Green Bay Packers: Michael Woods II, WR - Oklahoma

247. Denver Broncos: Ben Brown, iOL - Ole Miss

248. Kansas City Chiefs: Ellis Brooks, LB - Penn State

249. Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Ford, iOL - Utah

250. Los Angeles Rams: Keaontay Ingram, RB - USC

251. San Francisco 49ers: Smoke Monday, S - Auburn

252. Los Angeles Chargers: Bubba Bolden, S - Miami

253. Los Angeles Chargers: DeMarcus Fields, S - Texas Tech

254. San Francisco 49ers: Jack Coan, QB - Notre Dame

255. Los Angeles Chargers: Dontario Drummond, WR - Ole Miss

256. Arizona Cardinals: Amari Carter, S - Miami