Local prospect UTSA CB Tariq Woolen could be a perfect fit opposite Trevon Diggs for Cowboys

Local ties to the Dallas Cowboys typically mean next to nothing as it pertains to the likelihood of being drafted. The only thing that really matters about being a local prospect is how it relates to the draft process, particularly “Dallas Day”, which you may or may not be familiar with.

“Dallas Day” is for prospects who either grew up in the Dallas area or attended college at one of the local universities (TCU, SMU, North Texas). These prospects don’t count towards the 30 allotted national visits teams are allowed. “Dallas Day” has been a great tool for the Dallas Cowboys over the years and should continue to be so this year as well.

While there are several local prospects who should be “Dallas Day” participants, none may intrigue the Cowboys more than UTSA CB Tariq Woolen, who is a Fort Worth native. After opening a lot eyes at the Senior Bowl, he followed that up with a jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, solidifying himself amongst the top CBs in 2022.

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

| HT: 6’4” | WT: 205 | Arms: 33 5/8” | Hands: 9 1/8”|

After opening a lot of eyes at the Senior Bowl, Woolen followed that impressive performance up at the NFL Scouting Combine. He may have only participated in two events, plus the on field drills, but he solidified himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the 2022 draft class and even made history doing it.

A 4.26 40-yard dash and a 42 inch vertical is almost unheard of from someone who is 6’ 4” tall and 205 pounds. The label “freak” athlete comes to mind, but even that doesn’t really do it justice. His physical gifts and athletic ability are simply extraordinary and all of his athleticism scores confirm it.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen ran an official 4.26-second 40-yard dash at 205 lbs, helping him earn a 92 athleticism score.



If the score holds, Woolen would join Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2008 class) as the only 6'1"+ CBs since 2003 to post a 90+ NGS athleticism score.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/x8wsZQs0w4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022

Dallas Cowboys fit

Other than Trevon Diggs, the other cornerbacks on the Dallas Cowboys roster aren’t guaranteed a starting job in 2022. Anthony Brown may become a salary-cap casualty and Kelvin Joseph, while showing promise as a rookie, hasn’t proven himself trustworthy enough to lockdown a starting role. That leaves a little uncertainty at the position, even though it’s not one of the bigger roster needs this offseason for the Cowboys.

That’s where someone like Tariq Woolen comes into play. There’s no denying his impressive physical stature or athletic ability. He is simply a freak of nature, and one who could possibly be the long-term solution opposite Trevon Diggs for the foreseeable future in Dallas. If paired together, they would give the Cowboys an imposing duo at CB with size, length, and ball skills - both were former receivers before converting to corner.

As far as his fit with the Cowboys is concerned, if drafted, Woolen would probably be expected to start right away opposite Trevon Diggs. Since he has likely solidified himself as a second-round pick, that may prevent him from landing in Dallas considering they just spent a second on Joseph. He is also relatively new to the position and still pretty raw. Dan Quinn may prefer someone a little more seasoned and ready to play right away opposite Diggs.

Of course, Woolen’s physical stature and athletic ability may be to intriguing for the Cowboys to pass up. They may be willing to let him play through his bumps and bruises early on in his career in order to reap the rewards when he finally develops into the player many believe him to be. The good news is, Dallas is one of those teams who likes these kind of risk/reward situations, making him an intriguing prospect for them.