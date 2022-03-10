Cowboys draft Amari Cooper’s replacement in Dane Brugler’s mock draft 3.0

Dane Brugler recently released his post-NFL Combine complete two-round mock draft 3.0 for The Athletic and made some somewhat surprising selections for the Dallas Cowboys. In the first-round he decided he’d draft Amari Cooper’s replacement for them.

24. Dallas Cowboys — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas The Cowboys’ No. 1 goal this offseason: Make the offense more explosive. Amari Cooper will not be with the team much longer, and Burks might be too talented to pass on here. The fact that he is from Jerry Jones’ and Stephen Jones’ alma mater is just a bonus.

Treylon Burks is coming off of a somewhat ho-hum performance at the Scouting Combine. There were many who were a little disappointed he didn’t perform better in certain events, while there were others who thought he performed as expected. Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network expected more from him.

TREYLON BURKS, WR, ARKANSAS Although his film remains some of the more impressive of any pass-catcher in the class, Treylon Burks’ lack of, well, anything dynamic to hang your hat in Indianapolis presents a litany of issues that teams will 100% factor into his profile. With substandard numbers posted in explosion drills like the vert and broad, while his 4.55 40 time at 225 pounds will more than play, his limitations as a pure athlete on the outside will raise issues for teams when attempting to project where his most immediate success will be found on Sundays.

Regardless of how you may or may not feel about Treylon Burks, he remains an intriguing pick for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24. Pairing him with CeeDee Lamb, and possibly Michael Gallup if he is indeed re-signed, would give Dak Prescott three big, strong receivers in the passing game, all of which are all excellent red zone threats.

As exciting as the former Arkansas WRs pick would be for the Cowboys, Dane Brugler’s 2nd-round selection for them is intriguing as well.

56. Dallas Cowboys — Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Chad Muma is the fifth linebacker drafted in Dane’s mock draft 3.0. Unlike Treylon Burks, the former Wyoming LB was one of the standouts at the Scouting Combine. His 4.63 40-yard dash, 27 reps on bench press, 40” vertical jump, 129” broad jump, 7.06 3-cone drill, and 4.28 60-yard shuffle were all among the best among the 2022 LB draft class. He is also one of the better coverage LBs as well.

All in all, if the Dallas Cowboys do select WR Treylon Burks and LB Chad Muma with their first two draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, they should be getting two impact players early on. Depending on how the rest of their picks turnout, it would be hard to complain if this is the way things actually play out.