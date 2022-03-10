Cowboys news: Trade interest percolating for Amari Cooper

Don’t despair just yet, the Cowboys might get something by trading Amari Cooper.

Don’t expect news on Amari Cooper until we get closer to the 5th day of the league year? Why? I’m told the #Cowboys have been fielding some calls. Advantage for teams? You don’t battle for him on open market. They get to redo the deal and can spread money out via signing bonus. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2022

Her report would come as a surprise since last week NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the franchise was likely to release Cooper before March 20, since his contract would become fully guaranteed if they didn’t move him. Additionally, Slater said to not expect any news regarding the Cowboys and Cooper until we get closer to the 5th day of the new league year, which begins March 16. In a piece written by Jason Willis on ITS, he talked about the Jacksonville Jaguars making a sense as a trade partner for the Cowboys. Willis brought up that it would be somewhat of a homecoming for Cooper, who is a native of Miami, Florida, and would serve as a huge weapon for Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Every decent linebacker that is a free agent should interest the Cowboys.

So moving Hicks to the bench seems curious. After all, he was, for all intents and purposes, one of the team’s very best defenders — something that will be very difficult for a Super Bowl contending roster to replace. However, with Arizona also mired in salary cap issues, and contract disputes with their franchise quarterback, perhaps giving Hicks the big payday he was seeking was simply unmanageable. So Hicks is available - and yes, available in theory to a Dallas Cowboys team that has fans also wondering about getting Micah Parsons some linebacker help in the form of long-time Seahawks star Bobby Wagner, or in the form of Anthony Hitchens, or wherever.

Will Biadasz be the center of attention in 2022?

The Good: Durability stands out first. In his second year out of Wisconsin, Biadasz was the only Cowboys offensive lineman to start all 17 regular-season games. He didn’t allow a single sack in 1,205 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and he probably played his best football down the stretch handling all the pre-snap communication responsibilities at the center position. PFF gave him the NFL’s 18th best center grade for the season (65.1). The Bad: As expected for a second-year player, it hasn’t all been perfect for Biadasz. He and the line had challenges against some of the league’s more powerful defensive fronts, notably Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs in Week 1, and later in the season, Chris Jones and the Chiefs. The line didn’t win up front as consistently down the stretch, specifically in the run game as defenses adjusted with more pre-snap movement. Biadasz was credited with nine penalties, according to the Football Database, tied for second on the team behind left guard Connor Williams’ 12.

Guess who’s back, back again.

Looks like the Cowboys will face Carson Wentz in the NFC East once again. Washington has made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz, according to NFL Media and reports, making Wentz the likely starter for the newly-named Commanders in 2022. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft, faced the Cowboys seven times with Philly from 2016-20, posting a 4-4 record. He started all 17 games for the Colts last season, posting 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

A story from The Dallas Morning News involving team owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones emerged on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old Congressional aide who grew up in North Texas has sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father. Attorneys for Alexandra Davis filed the lawsuit Thursday in Dallas County, saying that Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s from which she was conceived. According to court documents, Jones and Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, reached a settlement to financially support the mother and child as long as they didn’t publicly identify Jones as her father. Alexandra Davis is asking a court to find that she isn’t legally bound by the agreement between Jones and her mother if she were to attempt to legally establish that he is her father. She doesn’t want to be sued or lose her financial trusts. She is also seeking declaration from the court that such settlement agreements should be “unenforceable” in Texas.

Deion went through some troubling times recently.

Former Dallas Cowboys star and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders had two toes surgically amputated last fall. Sanders revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. Sanders confirmed to Andscape that he had his left big toe and the one next to it amputated due to blood clots from a previous surgery. He nearly lost his leg and needed eight surgeries over three weeks to save his leg. He spent 23 days in the intensive care unit.

Troy Aikman discusses his leaving FOX.

Troy Aikman insists he was ready to stay at Fox for a 22nd year, but the network never made him a final offer. Instead, the NFL color commentator recently made the jump to ESPN on a five-year deal in the $90 million-and-change range, The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported. “It is a strange set of circumstances that led me to where I am now and not be back at Fox,” Aikman said Tuesday on Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket in Dallas. “And I never would have envisioned that six months ago and so it is strange. When negotiations couldn’t reach, what I felt was fair value, I was able to negotiate an opt-out after six months which allowed me to be a free agent. “Then Fox never jumped into the game. They never made an offer. I didn’t have any conversations with Fox, until I got a call to congratulate me on my new deal. So that was a decision they made and it’s fine.”

