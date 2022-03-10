Cowboys trade rumors: Team in active discussions to trade La’el Collins per sources

Over the last week, the Dallas Cowboys have been the subject of rumors around players leaving the team. Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence, along with Bryan Anger, have all been discussed. You can now add La’el Collins’ name to the list. Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are in active trade discussions around Collins.

The #Cowboys are having active trade conversations centered around starting OT La'el Collins, sources say. A mainstay since 2015, Collins is due $10M this coming year and there is interest from other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

Collins has been talked about possibly kicking back inside to guard, but it looks like the Cowboys have other plans. If they also let Connor Williams leave in free agency, that would be changing out a lot on the offensive line. Collins has had issues lately with fitness and injuries, along with a suspension.

Offensive line was already being named as a need for the draft. If the Cowboys make this move, it becomes even more so. Clearly the Cowboys brain-trust is trying to shake things up if they follow through on all these discussed moves. Being without Cooper, Lawrence and Collins would have been very unlikely before this offseason.