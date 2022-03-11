2022 Cowboys NFL draft profile: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah scouting report & interview

We start our series of draft scouting profiles as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2022 draft.

Name: Brian Asamoah

Class: RS Junior

School: Oklahoma

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 226lbs

Arm Length: 32 5/8”

40-time: 4.56

Vertical: 36.5”

Broad Jump: 124”

PROS

+ Sideline-to-sideline speed consistently shows up on tape

+ Runs extremely well in both defending the run and when in coverage

+ Has a nose for the football, with a tendency to always be around the ball

+ Patient in coverage with his footwork, rarely getting off-balance

+ Sure tackler, that has impressive arm length and wingspan to wrap up ball carriers in space

+ Explosive mover, with easy change of direction, and the ability to hit hard in the middle of the field

+ High football IQ that does a lot of his work pre-snap

+ Three down player with his ability to play the run and pass given his athleticism, instincts, and traits

+ Takes pride and does a really nice job on special teams in both punt and kick-coverage

CONS

- Undersized for a traditional off-the-ball linebacker

- Has a tendency to get caught up in trash chasing ball carriers

- Needs to be more physical taking on blockers and when filling gaps

- Can improve on his angles, and not rely so much on his speed and athleticism

- Would like to see more from him as a rusher in pass rush opportunities

Interview

OVERALL SUMMARY

The undersized linebacker is becoming a hot commodity in the NFL Draft world, and Brian Asamoah is the latest guy coming into the league. Out of Oklahoma, Asamoah shows exceptional speed, sideline-to-sideline range, and instincts to play as a three-down player and special teams stud at the next level. While possessing some of the more intriguing athletic traits in this draft class, Asamoah also is one of the smarter linebackers in this class pre-snap, and putting himself in good position to make plays before the ball is snapped. Outside of what he brings as an off-the-ball linebacker, Asamoah is a big-time special teams player, and will carve out valuable roles on both defense and special teams in the NFL.

Round Grade

2 (62nd Overall)