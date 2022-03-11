Cowboys free agency 2022: Kicker Greg Zuerlein released, tight end Blake Jarwin waived/injured

There is always a breaking point. Always. We passed that a long time ago with kicker Greg Zuerlein.

It was two years ago when the Dallas Cowboys signed Zuerlein and brought him to their team along with then-new special teams coordinator John Fassel. The first season of Zuerlein in Dallas was filled with some ups and downs, including his famed onsides watermelon kick moment against Dan Quinn of all people, but it was chaotic to the point that he was untrustworthy.

Things didn’t progress for Zuerlein in year two as he struggled mightily as a kicker and posted some of his worst career numbers. The Cowboys seemingly kept him around out of loyalty and allegiance from Fassel, but they are finally waving the white flag. On Friday it was announced that the Cowboys are moving on from Greg Zuerlein and waiving/injured -Blake Jarwin.

Cowboys have released K Greg Zuerlein, and waived/injured TE Blake Jarwin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Cowboys waived/injured TE Blake Jarwin. As reported, this was a likelihood following hip surgery. Expectation now is he’ll clear waivers, team to pay him $2M of $4.5M salary, only $1.2M of which will count against salary cap as injury protection benefit under Article 45 of CBA. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 11, 2022

The Cowboys also released running back Ito Smith, defensive back Reggie Robinson and wide receiver Robert Foster. Robinson was a fourth-round pick in 2020 but missed last season with a toe injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 11, 2022

Among their roster moves the Cowboys also released Ito Smith, Reggie Robinson, and Robert Foster. Needless to say they are readying for free agency next week.

When it comes to Blake Jarwin, he has to clear waivers but if and when he does, it is possible that he returns to the team. For what it’s worth, it was reported recently that Jarwin had surgery in February, a unique to football hip surgery, that could compromise his ability to be ready for the beginning of the 2022 season.