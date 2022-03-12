Cowboys 2022 free agency: WR Allen Lazard could be a fit for the Dallas offense

If, and most likely when, the Cowboys officially cut ties with Amari Cooper, they are going to have to address the wide receiver position in a big way. If Dallas wants to replicate Cooper’s production, they’ll need to bring in some serious talent.

While all signs point to Michael Gallup returning to Dallas, just bringing Gallup back will not be enough to replace Cooper. The Cowboys could look to bring back another one of their own wideouts, 26-year-old Cedrick Wilson, but recent reports have indicated the three-year pro could be out of their price range.

“Multiple sources believe [Cedrick] Wilson could be in line for a deal that averages $6 million to $8 million a year.”



If Cedrick Wilson is going to get this on the open market he’s not coming back to the Cowboys… https://t.co/JdBxLXmy71 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) March 7, 2022

If Dallas cannot bring Wilson back, another possible wide receiver target in free agency could be Allen Lazard. The former Packer receiver was linked to the Cowboys last week in an article by Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network. Teape states that one NFL executive believes Dallas should pursue the wideout.

One NFL executive believes the Cowboys should target Allen Lazard in free agency. Lazard spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers and could be on the move himself because of salary cap issues they are having. “The Cowboys releasing Amari Cooper comes as no real surprise. With that in mind, they should consider pursuing a guy like Allen Lazard. He would be a great fit with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.”

Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and scored an impressive eight touchdowns last season. While some of his production might stem from playing in an offense that featured Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, he still has shown he has the individual talent to be a solid number two or three wideout in an offense.

Allen Lazard is a certified baller pic.twitter.com/hfpLTiFWnW — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 15, 2022

58-yard back breaking touchdown for Allen Lazard.pic.twitter.com/8nOjSAWcro — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2021

According to Spotrac, Lazard’s market value is a three-year deal worth about $23M total. It’s hard to see the Cowboys going up to that mark, but if Lazard ends up getting offers closer to the $5M a year range, Dallas could be very interested.

However they go about it, replacing Amari Cooper won’t be an easy task. If the Cowboys look to free agency to replace the Pro Bowler, Lazard is one name to keep in mind.