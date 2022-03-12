Cowboys news: Cowboys trim roster before start of the league year

The Cowboys are in the market for a kicker.

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein as they continue to create salary cap space prior to next Wednesday’s start to free agency and the new league year. The move saves $2.25 million in cap space with roughly $300,000 in dead money. Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal before the 2020 season and reunited with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who previously coached Zuerlein for eight seasons with the Rams. He made 82.9% of his field goal attempts in both seasons with the Cowboys, going 63-for-76 overall and 5-of-14 from 50-plus yards. He also missed nine extra points in two seasons, including a career-high six last year. Before the playoffs in January, Fassel told reporters that Zuerlein’s inconsistencies were partly due to lack of offseason training following back surgery. Zuerlein did make his only field goal try in the Cowboys’ first-round loss to San Francisco, a 51-yarder.

So long Blake Jarwin, we will miss you.

Jarwin underwent surgery on his hip last month that could cost him most of the 2022 regular season, and there is uncertainty as to whether he will be able to return at all. There were discussions of Jarwin accepting a cut in pay from his $4.25 million base salary with the chance to make the money back in incentives. He signed a four-year deal worth as much as $22 million in 2020 but has been hurt in each of the past two years, suffering a torn ACL in 2020. He caught 11 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season. Jarwin can file for an injury protection claim that would cost the Cowboys $2 million in cash and $1.2 million in cap space.

Will La’el Collins be on the move?

Collins, who’s supposed to earn $10 million next season, had a tumultuous 2021 season. He missed five games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy and eventually had to regain his starting job from Terence Steele. If Collins is on the roster, he’ll have to compete with Steele for the starting job. Collins started the last six games, including the 23-17 loss to San Francisco, when the Cowboys struggled to move the ball. They managed just 307 yard, while allowing five sacks. Moving Collins to guard, where he could replace left guard Connor Williams, who’s a free agent, isn’t a viable option because he doesn’t play consistently with a low pad level. When the Cowboys signed him to a five-year extension prior to the 2019 season, they figured they were getting a dominant tackle for the next five years.

This would be great news.

The National Football League will officially celebrate the new league year beginning next week on Wednesday, and when that happens free agency will officially begin. It is around this time that rosters are tinkered with as teams prepare to load up to make a move or purge in the name of acquiring some sort of capital. The last week and a half has brought with it several different rumors regarding the Dallas Cowboys and one of them sent fans into a bit of a frenzy. Late this past Sunday it was reported that the Cowboys asked star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence to take a pay cut, that he refused, and that the result was theoretically putting his position on the team in some jeopardy. The Cowboys brain-trust has been rather non-comital when discussing Lawrence this offseason (as opposed to going out of their way to guarantee Ezekiel Elliott’s safety) so putting two and two together felt like number 90’s days in Dallas were coming to an end. Thankfully it appears that things might have turned a corner here. “DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t going anywhere” As these are the Cowboys and as it is Friday, and as we are right on the precipice of free agency, it only stands to reason that there would be news leaks involving the team. Consider that last Friday was the day that Amari Cooper’s seemingly-inevitable release picked up a ton of steam across news outlets.

Could the Browns make a move for Amari Cooper?

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for wide receiver help this coming offseason. One name that has been tossed around is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper is among players the Cowboys have made sure other teams know is available in an effort to spur offers. Jordan Schultz of the Pullup Pod is saying the Browns are potentially in the market to make a trade for Cooper and says the Cowboys are hoping to get a third round pick in return. Maybe they’d accept a fourth round pick. Cooper has been a productive receiver, but acquiring him would be costly on two fronts. Not only does it require giving up draft capital, but Cooper’s contract is prohibitive. He is scheduled to have a salary of $20 million for each of the next three seasons, which would instantly make him the second highest paid player on the Browns roster.

Conflicting reports leave the Bobby Wagner rumors swirling.

The 2022 NFL free agency kicks off soon and teams around the league are already making decisions on who they want to sign. Bobby Wagner is going to be a hot commodity after the Seattle Seahawks released the veteran linebacker from the roster. He should garner plenty of interest and it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys could be a potential suitor. According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys have already been in touch with Bobby Wagner. It’s unclear what Dallas is aiming to pay the future Hall of Fame linebacker, but it’s a smart move for this franchise. If Wagner signs with this team, he’d be rejoining Dan Quinn who was a former coach of the Seahawks. The thought of Bobby Wagner playing alongside Micah Parsons should send shivers down the backs of the rest of the NFC East. Dallas would set themselves up with one of the best front sevens in the league with Wagner and Parsons feasting on opposing offenses. The Cowboys would easily set themselves apart from the competition and would become an early favorite to win the division. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it sounds like they don’t have the finances necessary to sign Bobby Wagner, per Clarence Hill Jr. Although this might be a dream come true for the fanbase, Dallas just doesn’t have the necessary funds to make a big move like this one.

The Cowboys are certainly in the market for linebackers.

