BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys trade WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns for fifth- and sixth-round picks

At long last it finally happened.

With free agency in the NFL just a few days away word had been circling that the Dallas Cowboys were looking to move on from Amari Cooper, one way or another.

Amari was set to count $16M more against the Cowboys’ cap once the fifth day of the league year struck and Dallas made it very well-known that they did not want to be a part of it. With such a heavy price around him in a receiver-rich draft, odds seemed slim that the Cowboys would find a trade partner for Cooper, but at long last they have.

The Dallas Cowboys are trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round pick.

It’s a 5th rounder going to Dallas and the two teams are swapping 6 rounders. https://t.co/LUfAijXZB8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Dallas is sending Cooper and their own sixth to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s fifth- and sixth-round pick so the true net is just one pick. Obviously that is not a lot but it is something which is more than nothing.

The biggest win for Dallas here is that Cleveland is taking on Cooper’s entire contract which the Cowboys desperately wanted off their books despite agreeing to it just two years ago. It was a long road to get here, yet nevertheless we have arrived.

All told the Cowboys offense experienced a renaissance with Cooper in the fold and they are now officially moving on without him. CeeDee Lamb will be charged with being the top receiver on the team and Michael Gallup (presuming he returns) will contribute as well.