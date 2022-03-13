Cowboys news: Amari Cooper’s time in Dallas is over, acquired via trade by Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper is gone.

The Dallas Cowboys are trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round pick.

It’s a 5th rounder going to Dallas and the two teams are swapping 6 rounders. https://t.co/LUfAijXZB8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Dallas is sending Cooper and their own sixth to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s fifth- and sixth-round pick so the true net is just one pick. Obviously that is not a lot but it is something which is more than nothing. The biggest win for Dallas here is that Cleveland is taking on Cooper’s entire contract which the Cowboys desperately wanted off their books despite agreeing to it just two years ago. It was a long road to get here, yet nevertheless we have arrived. All told the Cowboys offense experienced a renaissance with Cooper in the fold and they are now officially moving on without him. CeeDee Lamb will be charged with being the top receiver on the team and Michael Gallup (presuming he returns) will contribute as well.

Would signing Von Miller make the Cowboys serious Super Bowl contenders?

If the Cowboys can find enough change under the cushions to offer a two-year, $30 million deal to Miller, he could shock the football world by signing with the club this spring. The move would give Dallas one of the most exciting pass-rushing tandems in the league, pairing a savvy veteran in Miller with one of the game’s bright young stars in Micah Parsons. Parsons recorded an impressive 13 sacks while generating 47 total pressures during his decorated All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year-winning 2021 campaign. The Cowboys could use the help after a disappointing finish to their resurgent season, falling by a 23-17 margin in the Wild Card Round to the San Francisco 49ers. After failing to record a single sack on Jimmy Garoppolo in that contest, it’s clear this edge-rushing unit needs more firepower. Already at a respectable +1400 odds—the seventh-shortest—the Cowboys would see a further jump up the board by acquiring Miller.

Dallas Cowboys need a healthy Ezekiel Elliott in 2022.

The Good: Elliott reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark (1,002) for the fourth time in six years with the Cowboys and showed toughness and leadership playing through a partially-torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee over the final three-plus months of the season. He added 47 catches out of the backfield, fourth-most on the team, and as always, his pass protection skills were a significant aid to quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing game, which finished first in the NFL despite a drop in production after the bye week. The Bad: Though Elliott started all 17 games, the knee injury clearly affected him physically at times, particularly in the middle stretch of the season. He had only two runs of at least 20 yards after the Week 4 injury and was seen limping at times during games as the Cowboys attempted to manage his snap count. Fortunately, he did not need surgery after the season. But with backup Tony Pollard dealing with a foot injury after the bye, too, the run game never found the same dynamic production from the first month.

Would you like to see a TE duo of Dalton Schultz and Rob Gronkowski in Dallas?

A household name at this point, Gronkowski’s legacy is well established. A four-time All-Pro selection and four-time Super Bowl Champion, “Gronk” is considered by many to be the greatest tight end of all time. However, at the start of the 2022 season, he will be 33 years old. While he is certainly on the backend of his career, he can still be an effective player. This was evident when he recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Of course, the biggest hold-up in this deal will be whether Gronkowski elects to retire. In his eleven-year career, he has always played with Tom Brady. With Brady now retired, would he want to play for another team? If so, Dallas makes a lot of sense. With an owner in Jerry Jones who would love to add a superstar like Gronkowski, he would certainly feel at home on one of the NFL’s most popular teams. He would not be wasting his time either as the Cowboys are a team who expect to compete this season. While his days as a number one option are behind him, he could complement the Cowboys’ talented skill position players quite well.

Whether via trade or release, La’el Collins’ days in Dallas look to be over.

When Collins returned he eventually regained his starting job, finishing the 2021 season with 10 starts. Yet, the team was able to get a better handle on backup tackle Terence Steele, who made 13 starts, seven at right tackle. There is now a belief Steele can become the starting tackle in 2022 unless the team drafts a tackle in the first-round, which creates depth and competition at the position. A source said several NFL teams made trade requests for Steele, but Cowboys’ officials rebuffed those discussions. Collins signed with the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from LSU. He became a reliable tackle and just before the 2019 season, signed a five-year contract extension worth $50 million with $35 million in guaranteed money. With the Cowboys having more faith in Steele, the team is looking at the financial implications of trading or releasing Collins to their benefit. If the Cowboys trade Collins, it opens $1.3 million in salary cap space. Dallas can also make Collins a post-June 1 release creating $10 million in room. Collins is scheduled to make $15.25 million in base salary in 2022.

Randy Gregory and Connor Williams are predicted to get overpaid in free agency.

Randy Gregory, Edge Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is another player likely to take advantage of the NFL’s premium on pass-rushers. While Gregory has never had more than six sacks in a season, he showed quite a bit of upside in 2021. He spent time on injured reserve with a calf injury but appeared in 12 games, finishing with six sacks and 29 quarterback pressures. Pro Football Focus projects Gregory to land a two-year, $32 million deal with $21.5 million guaranteed. This is a high price point for a 29-year-old who lacks proven production and has a notable suspension history. Gregory was the 60th pick in the 2015 draft but has been suspended multiple times for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy. In all, he missed 54 games over his first six years. Gregory has just 12 starts on his resume and has never played more than 55 percent of his team’s defensive snaps in a season. The potential to be great is there, and Gregory will get paid for it. “The sky’s the limit for Randy Gregory,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. However, Gregory—who will turn 30 in November—has yet to reach that potential and may be running out of time to do so.

