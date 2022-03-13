Cowboys free agency rumors 2022: “At least six teams” have shown interest in La’el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys are tinkering with their roster and on Saturday made a notable change by trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Cooper was just one of a few big names that have been floated as potential departures by the Cowboys this offseason as DeMarcus Lawrence and La’el Collins have seen their names mentioned as well. When it comes to the former one report before the weekend noted that he “isn’t going anywhere” but it does seem like a matter of time until La’el Collins has a new home.

On Saturday the Cowboys gave Collins permission to seek a trade. Will they find a suitor? It seems there is at least a possibility.

“At least six teams” have shown interest in La’el Collins

On Sunday afternoon ESPN reported that there are “at least six teams” who have shown an interest in Collins.

There are at least six teams that have shown interest in #Cowboys right tackle La’El Collins. Whether any are motivated to trade for him before he’s released is yet to be determined. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 13, 2022

Just a few hours before Amari Cooper was traded on Saturday there was a report about five teams being interested in him which would suggest things with La’el Collins are close. That would make sense given that the first report about Dallas potentially trading him came on Thursday.

This Cowboys coaching staff has seemingly lost all trust with Collins so them moving him is not shocking by any means. He is still a capable player, but if they want to move on then getting something for him is obviously better than getting nothing.