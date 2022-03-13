Dallas Cowboys free agency: Cowboys agree to 5-year, $62.5M deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup

We are just a few short days away from free agency beginning in the National Football League. There are a number of different players on the Cowboys roster set to hit free agency and to lose some of them would be a detriment to the team. One player who has seemed important to bring back, especially in the aftermath of the team trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, is wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Dallas drafted Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and saw him miss a lot of time throughout his contract year. What’s more is that Gallup tore his ACL while catching a touchdown in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing Michael Gallup back on a 5-year, $62.5M deal

It seems as if the Cowboys do not have any reservations about Gallup’s long-term status as they just locked up their wide receiver to a long-term deal. This had been rumored for some time and it has finally come to pass. Michael Gallup isn’t going anywhere.

It is a 5-year, $62.5M deal for Gallup and the Cowboys which means they are giving him $12.5M per season over the life of the contract. According to The Dallas Morning News there are $27M in guarantees.

Gallup has shined throughout his time with the Cowboys and developed an important relationship and connection with quarterback Dak Prescott. With Amari Cooper out of the fold he will be tasked with lining up opposite of CeeDee Lamb to help the Cowboys offense thrive.